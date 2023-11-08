Government approves Cement imports amid ‘artificial shortage’ in the market

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

CABINET has approved the importation of cement by individuals and companies with free funds following artificial shortages of the commodity in the market which has seen prices rising by up to 100 percent.

Imports of cement were a preserve of those with needed import permits, but the latest move by the Government to open imports follows dishonest companies in the industry accused of creating an artificial shortage to justify a steep increase in the price of cement.

In some cases, a bag of cement was now being sold at US$20 up from an average of the local equivalent of US$9. This artificial shortage was threatening to slow down the massive infrastructure development in progress.

“Following reports of artificial cement shortage in the market and the spiralling prices, Cabinet has approved the import of cement by individuals and companies with free funds,” said Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere yesterday in a post Cabinet briefing