Government approves climate change adaptation plan

Peter Matika, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has approved the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan (NCCAP) for the period 2024-2030, a comprehensive strategy designed to steer the nation towards a more resilient and sustainable future.

The NCCAP outlines a series of targeted initiatives aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of climate change on key sectors, including agriculture, water resources and infrastructure.

The plan emphasises the importance of building adaptive capacities within communities, promoting sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing the management of natural resources.

A significant focus of the NCCAP is on agriculture, a sector that is particularly vulnerable to climate variability. The plan includes measures to improve irrigation systems, promote drought-resistant crop varieties and implement soil conservation techniques. These efforts are expected to bolster food security and support the livelihoods of farmers across the country.

In his post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Zimbabwe is experiencing a range of extreme weather events, including droughts, floods, heat waves and tropical cyclones, all of which are driven by climate variability and change.

He said these phenomena have highlighted the urgent need for a coordinated approach to address vulnerabilities and risks associated with climate change.

“Cabinet considered and approved Zimbabwe’s National Climate Change Adaptation Plan: 2024-2030 as presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable Daniel Garwe as chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Environment, Disaster Prevention and Management,” said Dr Muswere.

“The extreme weather patterns such as droughts, floods, prolonged mid-season dry spells, heat waves, violent storms and tropical cyclone activities occasioned by climate change pose serious risk to food security and negatively impact socio-economic development.”

Dr Muswere said the unprecedented impacts of climate change require the country to take decisive action to build a climate-resilient and low-carbon economy.

“The sector plans will highlight how climate change will be main-streamed into all sectors and pillars of the economy towards a low-carbon and climate-resilient trajectory.

“The plan is informed by other Government policy frameworks, namely: Vision 2030; National Development Strategy 1(NDS 1) 2021-2025; the National Climate Policy, 2017; the Zimbabwe National Climate Change Response Strategy, 2014; the Zimbabwe Climate Gender Action Plan, 2021; the Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee reports and the National Communication Reports to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change,” he said.

Minister Muswere said the plan will serve as a roadmap for integrating climate change considerations into the country’s development planning processes.

Dr Muswere said the plan is designed to enhance Zimbabwe’s capacity to develop, implement and monitor adaptation strategies effectively.

He said by aligning with key policy frameworks such as Vision 2030, National Development Strategy 1, and previous climate-related strategies, the NCCAP will ensure a comprehensive and holistic approach towards climate resilience.

“The National Climate Adaptation Plan will enhance the country’s capacity and effectiveness to plan, integrate, implement, monitor and evaluate adaptation plans and programmes for climate change and will be the anchor document for the development of sectoral plans,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the plan also includes incentives such as duty waivers on the localisation of electric vehicles manufacturing.

“The incentives and duty waiver will also apply to local production and importation of equipment and gadgets used in mitigating the effects of climate change,” said Dr Muswere.

In terms of the food deficit mitigation strategy and urban cash transfer programme, Dr Muswere said grain distribution is progressing well in most districts with grain stocks being replenished at local Grain Marketing Board depots in cases where there are diminished stocks.

He said between 16 and 24 July, a total of 14 364, 43 tonnes of grain had been distributed across the country, bringing the cumulative total for May to July 24, to 101 170, 04 tonnes out of the expected 138 170,79 tonnes.

Dr Muswere said under the Urban Cash for Cereal Programme, training for both officials and community childcare workers has commenced.

“Meanwhile, registration of beneficiaries is expected to be complete by the end of July 2024, paving the way for the commencement of cash disbursements in August 2024.

“Government has approved its final implementation plan as well as the plans for the Replica Partners, World Food Programme (WFP) and the Start Network in line with the requirements of the Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding signed between the three parties,” he said.