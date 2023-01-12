Government approves Hwange Local Board 2023 budget

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has approved the Hwange Local Board 2023 budget while that of Binga Rural District Council as well as the Lupane Town Board were rejected.

Binga RDC and Lupane Town Board, both from Matabeleland North province are among four local authorities’ budgets, out of 92 approved, that were rejected by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

The other that were dismissed are Murewa and Karoi Rural District Councils.

In a statement, Hwange Local Board (HLB) said the new tariffs in the budget are effective from January 1 and urged residents to religiously honour their bill payments.

“Hwange Local Board would like to advise members of the public and other stakeholders that the 2023 Council budget has been approved together with tariffs and other service charges. Council is aware of the plight of residents thus in coming up with the budget it had to balance between improved service delivery and tariff affordability. HLB would also like to take this opportunity to encourage residents to continue paying their bills on time,” reads the HLB statement.

The process of budget analysis ran from January 3 to 10, including on weekends.

Government has also directed all councils to produce by-laws by January 31, in order to support their budgets. – @skhumoyo2000.