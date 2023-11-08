Government approves import of fertilizer to address shortage

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Government has authorised farmers to directly import fertilizers from international suppliers to address supply shortages.

This allows time for the Government to devise a sustainable, long-term solution to the nation’s fertiliser challenges.

During a Post-Cabinet Press briefing on Tuesday, The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the country requires approximately 400 000 metric tonnes (MT) of basal and 380 000 metric tonnes (MT) of top dressing fertilizers annually for both summer and winter cropping seasons.

As a result, the Zimbabwe Fertilizer Manufacturers Association (ZFMA) and other entities operating under the Collateral Management Agreement (CMA) are struggling to meet the growing demand ahead of the forthcoming summer season.

With the approval for farmers to import fertilizers, the Government is taking steps to mitigate the current shortage and ensure that the agricultural sector can continue to contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s food security and economic stability.