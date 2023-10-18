Government approves Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights of Citizens to Social Protection and Social Security

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Government has approved the signing and ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights of Citizens to Social Protection and Social Security.

In a post Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jefan Muswere said the Protocol provides for the right to social protection and social security to all citizens in a non-discriminatory manner. “It extends the right to vulnerable groups like women, children, persons with disabilities, and informal rural communities, with the aim of changing lives and eradicating poverty.

“The nation is advised that the Protocol provides for instances where social assistance should be rendered, and when citizens should make social protection contributions that will protect them during maternity, retirement or sickness among others. The State is also obliged to adequately fund social protection systems, the health sector, the agricultural sector as well as other relevant sectors to eradicate poverty,” said Dr Muswere