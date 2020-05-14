Government avails $200 000 to fight Covid-19 in Matabeleland North province

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

Government has released $200 000 to Matabeleland North province to fight Covid-19.

Part of the money has been channelled to Lupane State University which will us the money to buy raw materials for the production of hand sanitisers and personal protective equipment (PPEs).

Addressing officials during a handover of Covid-19 material to Nyamandlovu hospital, which included PPEs, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo said Government was committed to equipping health centres to deal with Covid-19.

“We must continue working together and uniting our efforts in this fight against Covid-19. President Mnangagwa has said we should work together and move forward in the cause that unites us. The equipment that I am presenting today is part of the Presidential relief fund that seeks to improve and support all efforts in fighting Covid-19.

This is part of President Mnangagwa’s programme to capacitate Government hospitals,” said Minister Moyo.

Lupane State University received $50 000 to be used to buy raw materials for the production of hand sanitisers and other PPEs.

“I urge stakeholders in he different sectors to continue supporting and complementing Government efforts in fighting Covid-19. We all have a role to play in this fight against Covid-19,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the province had received more than 80 000 copies of Covid-19 educatiion material, written in different languages.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care is working hard in testing and screening all travellers and people arriving into the country to ensure that we contain this virus. As a province we have received 85 000 copies of Covid-19 education material in all our languages,” said Minister Moyo.

He urged people to practice social distancing and avoid unnecessary travel while abiding by all lockdown regulations.

“Today the number of people at the Mosi oa Tunya quarantine centre is 209. Of these people, 34 have been released while 38 of them have been taken to Lupane State University. Lupane State University already has 110 people and 23 people have been released,” he said.