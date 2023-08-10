Government avails five buses for Ma Eli’s funeral

Showbiz Reporter

As family and fans of the late Insimbi ZeZhwane lead vocalist and guitarist, Elvis “Ma Eli” Mathe are preparing to attend his funeral service in Bulawayo tomorrow in their numbers, the government has come through for them by availing five buses to transport them to the Amphitheatre and Tsholotsho where the musician will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The artiste is set to be buried at his Magabelana village in Tsholotsho.

“Please note, there are 5 Zupco buses donated by the Government to ferry people free of charge from Bulawayo. They will pick up others on the way to Tsholotsho starting at 7.30am from the Nkulumane Sekusile shopping centre in Bulawayo.

“Another bus will pick people from Old Pumula Terminus and the other will pick people from Chigumira Shopping Centre Luveve taking them to the Amphitheatre,” posted media personality Ezra Tshisa Sibanda who is part of the Insimbi ZeZhwane committee.

Ezra also showed people Ma Eli and Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu’s caskets which were donated by Kingdom Blue and fans have been marveling at them. A stylish man, Ma Eli’s casket has the Fabiani clothing label brand logo.

A memorial service will be held for the artistes at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre tomorrow starting at 9am.

“Thereafter, Ma Eli’s body will head to his rural home via Solusi Road all the way to Tsholotsho Centre where we will host a roadshow before heading to his home. Various music bands will perform all night long before burial on Saturday morning,” shared