Government avails funds for Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Poly complex

Work is set to resume at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo (JMN) Polytechnic College home economics complex after Government released funds for its completion

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has released $114 million towards completion of a home economics complex at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo (JMN) Polytechnic College.

Work had stalled for the past 18 years.

The project which is now 98 percent complete is set to be commissioned next month.

Under the Second Republic, Government has moved with speed to complete key infrastructural projects that have stalled for years.

The completion of the home economics complex will help ease a shortage of learning space at the institution.

It will house a clothing factory and accommodate students pursuing practical courses such as tourism and hospitality, professional cookery, textile and clothing design.

JMN Poly Principal Dr Ngoni Moyo said the home economics complex was an important project for the institution and its completion will change the face of the institution.

She said modern equipment which the students can use for their practicals, will be brought in.

Dr Moyo said with such a building, students at the institution can venture into industrialisation, production and innovation thereby contributing to the attainment of Vision 2030

“This project stalled since 2004 and we are excited. It’s important for this block to be completed as it will leverage on shortage of learning space.

We have always had dire shortage of learning space at this college.

We don’t only house the teacher trainees but the technical education students as well,” she said.

“Learners from the two divisions are sharing the limited space that we have.

Over the years our programmes have been increasing.

In 2018 we added the Secondary Science teacher training programme in addition to the primary teacher training programme.

The completion of this building will give us more learning space which is a huge development.”

She said the pace at which the Public Works Department was moving following the release of funds by Government was really impressive.

Dr Moyo said students from the college’s carpentry and joinery courses were part of the team which did the carpentry works of the home economics complex.

She said the institution is now able to fulfill its mandate under Education 5.0 which requires students to be equipped with practical skills.

“We have had false hopes in the past where contractors would come on site and promise to complete the project timeously but to our disappointment we would be left hanging.

We are glad that Government under the Second Republic has come to our aid,” Dr Moyo said.

Matabeleland South Provincial Public Works Director Mr Sijabuliso Ncube said they have requested $19 million from Government to complete outstanding works.

He said work which remained included construction of rain water drainage system, ceiling, tiling, painting and electrical works.

Mr Ncube said if the funds are received timeously then the project would be complete by next month.

“The Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic College home economics block resumed in 2018 after Government released funds. So far Government has released $114 million which has seen the project progress up to 98 percent.

The new dispensation in line with NDS1 has engaged in a drive to complete outstanding projects and as Matabeleland South this is one of the major projects which have received funding,” he said. — @DubeMatutu