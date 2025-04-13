  • Today Sun, 13 Apr 2025

Government awards seven Contractors for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road rehabilitation

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

GOVERNMENT has awarded seven more contractors to work on the complete rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, with each of the contractor set to work on a 51km stretch.

The seven contractors join Bitumen World that was awarded the initial contract by Government to work on the 435km road that leads to the country’s premier resort city.

Speaking in an interview after commissioning the 230 metre long Somgolo Bridge in Lupanda Village, Lupane district on Friday, Matabeleland North North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo said the contractors were suppose to start work last week but had to delay a little bit due to some administrative issues that were still being addressed.

 

