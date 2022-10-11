Government bans baby powders that cause cancer in children

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has ordered the immediate removal of Purity Essential and Elizabeth Anne Baby Essentials Powders from shop shelves after dangerous trace levels of asbestos were detected in the products.

The asbestos levels cause a rare cancer called mesothelioma.

Government has also barred importation of the baby powders.

Manufacturers of Purity Essential Baby Powder, Tiger Brands of South Africa recently announced the recall of the product saying trace levels of asbestos found do not meet its quality and safety standards.

In a correspondence to provincial medical directors, health services directors and chief environmental health officers, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Jasper Chimedza said:

“The products contain unacceptable levels of asbestos which causes rare cancer called mesothelioma. The traces were recently detected in test samples prompting the recall of the product.

“Given that a significant number of products in our supermarkets are sourced from South Africa, there is the possibility that some batches of the baby powder in question are already in Zimbabwe. These products should be removed from the shelves or intercepted at points of entry. Let’s inform the public of this harmful product to stop further distribution of the product within the country due to its negative health effects,” read the statement from Dr Chimedza.