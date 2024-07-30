  • Today Tue, 30 Jul 2024

Government bans village-based cattle sales

Sheronrose Mugombi

THE Government has banned individual-based cattle sales.

Ward-based unit cattle sales have been set up instead, to protect farmers from unscrupulous buyers who take advantage of their desperation to buy their livestock for a song.

Speaking in parliament last week, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka explained that the ministry has banned all household-based and village-based cattle sales to prevent panic-selling by drought-affected households.

The cattle sales will now take place at designated ward-level drought mitigation centers on advertised calendar days.

“This measure is intended to protect cattle from theft and ensure that farmers receive higher prices through a competitive bidding process. The Deputy Minister, Hon. Marapira, is currently working to finalize the sales calendar for all 1,620 rural wards in the country, operationalising the proposed ward-based unit cattle sales,” read an excerpt from the Hansard.

Dr Masuka added that the Government has procured deep-drilling rigs that can reach depths of 400 meters.

He requested more specifics on drought affected areas so that the Government can investigate all available means to provide water.

