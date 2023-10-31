Government calls for proposals for new sugar mill development in lowveld region

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Ministry of Industry and Commerce has invited local and international investors to submit proposals for the development of a new sugar mill in the Lowveld Region.

The development comes as the Government seeks to stimulate investment and propel the country’s economy towards higher value chains.

In a statement, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said the move is intended to boost economic growth and offer alternative milling solutions for local farmers.

“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is inviting local and international investors to bid for a solicited development of a new sugar mill in the Lowveld. The mill is to benefit the multitude of farmers in the region who are looking for alternative sources of milling. The Government of Zimbabwe is available to receive proposals in this regard.

“Interested parties should submit their proposals to the Secretary, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, 13th floor, Mukwati Building, Telephone, 0242703010. Email. [email protected]. [email protected] or

[email protected],” reads the statement