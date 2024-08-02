Government changes schools closing date for examination classes

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has shifted the holiday school calendar for the public examination sitting classes as learning institutions are expected to remain open until August 22 before taking a break, to cut related costs.

Schools close for the Second Term on August 8.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has said public examination sitting classes will start their holiday school classes from August 9 to August 22.

This is a shift from an earlier approved calendar where holiday school was supposed to be held from August 19 to 30 August.

Government said the new calendar also enables the Ministry to conduct proper supervision on the schools.

Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Mr Mike Mhike confirmed the revised holiday school calendar through a statement sent to educational authorities.

The Ministry recently gave a green light to schools to conduct holiday lessons for pupils who will be sitting for public examinations.

“Following the release of the Secretary’s Circular Number 6 of 2024 on the above subject matter and the engagements that followed thereafter, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education informs that the Vacation School for August holidays will run from 9 August to 22 August for all schools. The timeframe of 19th to 30 August as given earlier, is cancelled,” said Mr Mhike.

“The rest of the Secretary’s Circular Number 6 of 2024 content remains the same. The decision taken to this effect will allow Grade 7, Form Four and Upper Six pupils to continue with learning while the rest of the grades and forms close schools on the 8th of August 2024.”

He said the latest decision will cut the travel cost which boarders would have incurred under the previous vacation school calendar.

Mr Mhike said the latest move will also allow the monitoring of the vacation school by the inspectorate will follow a standard time- frame for all schools.

He said the ministry reserves the right to further revise the statement.

