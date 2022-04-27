Breaking News
Government comes to the rescue of hailstorm victims

27 Apr, 2022 - 13:04 0 Views
Government comes to the rescue of hailstorm victims

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

COMMUNITIES that were recently affected by hailstorms have received assistance from Government in the form of foodstuffs, blankets, clothing and other essential supplies.

Speaking during a post Cabinet briefing Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said as a result of climate change the country recorded an increase in weather-induced calamities from 23-24 April, 2022. She said violent hailstorms destroyed homes, schools, clinics, roads and bridges in Matabeleland North, Midlands and Masvingo provinces.

“Cabinet received an update report on the latest weather-induced calamities which affected some rural communities in Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West and Masvingo Provinces. No injuries to persons have been reported, but the affected households lost grain, foodstuffs, blankets, clothing and other vital supplies. The affected areas included Nkayi in Matabeleland North Province, Gokwe North in Midlands Province, and Gutu in Masvingo Province,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa added: “The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, through the Civil Protection Unit, immediately responded to the disaster and delivered foodstuffs, blankets, clothing and other essential supplies to the affected households and Government Agencies. The situation is being continuously monitored in order to ensure appropriate levels of support to communities as they rebuild the infrastructure in their respective localities.”

@DubeMatutu

