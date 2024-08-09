Government commended for honouring heroes/heroines

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

AS the country prepares to commemorate the Heroes’ Day and Defence Forces Day on Monday and Tuesday, the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has been commended for strides made in honouring heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle as well as correcting distorted historical narratives.

Since assuming power in 2017, President Mnangagwa has taken deliberate steps to correct distorted colonial history that glorified colonialists and sidelined the bravery and sacrifice of black people who stood against colonial injustices in both the first and second Chimurenga/Umvukela, leading to attainment of independence in 1980.

On Monday Zimbabwe will hold its 44th Heroes’ Day commemorations in honour of the gallant sons and daughters who fought to liberate the country from colonial slavery.

During the event, President Mnangagwa will confer seven medals to individuals that have distinguished themselves as heroes or heroines while an additional 200 medals will be presented at provincial level.

In the past heroes of the first Umvukela/Chimurenga were not honoured for the role they played in fighting colonialists but the Second Republic has changed this as it has honoured the brave forefathers who fiercely resisted colonialism.

The commissioning of the Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site early this year in Lupane, Matabeleland North, is one of the bold steps to recognise and honour fallen Ndebele warriors, in particular, who, under the leadership of General Mtshane Khumalo, defeated British mercenaries led by Major Allan Wilson who were bent on capturing King Lobengula on December 4, 1893.

Under the Second Republic, Gen Mtshane Khumalo has been honoured for the role he played in the liberation of the country with the Government committing to building a statue in his honour just as the Government did for Mbuya Nehanda whose statue is in Harare.

Government last year also declared veteran nationalist and Zanu founding member Cde Ndabaningi Sithole who died in 2 000 a national hero.

Several fallen cadres across the country have been conferred with national hero and heroine status for their distinguished roles in the struggle, in Government and contributions to national development in diverse spheres including arts.

Reflecting on these milestones, National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe acting executive director, Mr Darlington Munyikwa, said the Government must be commended for taking deliberate steps to correct all historical injustices and honouring its heroes.

“What the Second Republic is doing is essential because distortions of the liberation struggle history must be corrected for the benefit of present and future generations,” he said.

Mr Munyikwa said the Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site corrected the distortions of celebrating defeated colonialists.

“Correction of these distorted historic sites is an ongoing exercise and we are focusing on all the aspects of our liberation heritage,” said Mr Munyikwa.

He said Heroes’ Day commemorations is a time to reflect on the sacrifices of Zimbabwe’s gallant sons and daughters who took up arms to fight the settler regime.

Historian Mr Methembe Hadebe said it was commendable that the Second Republic was honouring all deserving heroes, those from First and Second Chimurenga/Umvukela, the liberation struggle and those who continue to distinguish themselves as national heroes and heroines.

“It’s good that Government is working hard to correct the distorted colonial narratives by honouring our heroes from the different phases of our liberation struggle,” said Mr Hadebe.

He said it was exciting that the Second Republic has honoured some of the liberation stalwarts while alive such as Cde Moffart Hadebe. — @nqotshili