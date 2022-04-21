Government commended on digital economy strides

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has been commended for making strides in establishing thriving digital economy in line with the targets set out in the National Development Strategy (NDS1), a five-year economic blueprint that spans from 2021 to 2025.

This comes as the country’s internet penetration has jumped above 60 percent, according to Potraz, as the Government intensifies efforts to increase digital connectivity, which is vital in building a vibrant digital economy.

The attainment of a digital economy and a knowledge society are some of the key pillars of NDS1. Internet connectivity is one of the national key result areas for outcomes leading to improved access and usage of Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) and developing a digitally enabled economy.

In February this year, the Central Bank stated in its monetary policy statement that the number of active mobile money subscribers increased from 4,05 million to 4,13 million active subscribers during the review period.

In its latest report, local think tank, Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development, said enhanced digitisation is proving to have a significant impact on livelihoods and the general ease of doing business.

It noted the increase in mobile phone penetration both in rural and urban areas, as well as widening of broadband area coverage with Government agencies also increasing their uptake of ICTs and setting up of internet access centres across the country.

“As per the DESI (digital economy) dimensions, the NDS1 is on the right track with respect to digital economy,” reads part of the report titled: “Abridged Civil Society Monitoring Mechanism”.

The report notes that internet access has improved across the country including in schools due to the successful roll out of the convergence and broadband programme.

“The introduction of ICT in primary and secondary schools has also culminated in the improvement of digital literacy skills among the youths and elders due to the transmutation of skills,” it said.

Earlier this month, Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) indicated to Parliament that it will set up 800 computer laboratories, provide 1 500 internet connectivity to rural schools as part of the Government efforts to ensure easy access of ICTs.

The ICT gadgets will further boost the Second Republics efforts to bridge the urban-rural divide while cushioning communities that have been suffering due to the effects of the Covid-19 that saw learning being conducted online.

Zimcodd noted that there has been an improved online Government services to citizens.

“There is a positive improvement of Government to Citizen (G2C) as well as Government to Business (G2B). A clear indication towards effective and mature e-government,” it said.

“There is an increasing number of ‘Smart Solutions’ implemented by Government. Government departments and state enterprises all have websites and service interactive platforms that allows for citizens to be attended to online.”

The report further noted that NDS1 prioritises the transformative process guided by the digital economy thrust as one of the key strategic pillars to enable sustainable economic growth.

“Digital economy pillar is earmarked to be mainstreamed across all critical national development interventions.

“Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) are identified as key enablers of social and economic development in this age of digitalisation,” said Zimcodd.

"Digitalisation is proving to have a significant impact on daily living, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic; the ways of doing business transactions have changed, communication and daily social habits have become strongly reliant on digital technology," it said.