Government commends civil servants

GOVERNMENT has commended civil servants for diligently executing their duties after some of them were deployed to assist the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) administer during Wednesday’s harmonised elections peacefully.

At least 150 000 officials were deployed for harmonised elections where Zanu-PF Presidential candidate President Mnangagwa was declared the winner in the presidential poll.

The ruling party also won the majority in the National Assembly as it garnered 136 seats against 73 for the Citizens Coalition for Change.

In a statement, Public Service Commission Secretary Dr Tsitsi Choruma observed the critical role played by civil servants in the running of the election.

“The Secretary to Service Commissions, Dr Tsitsi R. Choruma, on behalf of the Chairman Service Commissions, Dr Vincent Hungwe; and Commissioners of all Service Commissions, would like to thank all members of the civil service, the uniformed forces, independent commissions, non-state parties, our members in the foreign missions and all relevant public service stakeholders, who made themselves available and diligently discharged their duties in support of the ZEC during the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections,” said Dr Choruma.

She expressed gratitude to the tripartite high-level committee for working closely to ZEC to ensure that all logistical arrangements were in place.

Dr Choruma said the peace that was observed on election day should also be credited to the professional conduct of Government employees.

“I am mindful of the selfless commitment and professionalism displayed by all stakeholders in diligently navigating the various intricacies of the whole exercise. Your commitment to facilitating responsive service to all Zimbabweans was evidenced by the peaceful and orderly manner in which the election was conducted,” said Dr Choruma.

“I also wish to acknowledge and compliment all our missions abroad for their support and effectiveness in ensuring the smooth facilitation of postal voting. All your efforts have re-affirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to democratic ideals and processes through your high-level administrative support to such events of national imperative. Through this support, Zimbabwe was able to demonstrate her trade-mark peace-loving nature for all to see and, indeed, unity was able to prevail.”

She said the public service remains committed to upholding and spearheading socio-economic development through all national processes.

