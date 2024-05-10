Government commends Tshabanda Adventist High School, Education Development Trust

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has commended Tshabanda Adventist High School in Tsholotsho district for embracing the Teacher Effectiveness and Equitable Access for All Children (TEACH), concept whose objective is to equip learners with reading and writing skills.

The programme is being facilitated by the Education Development Trust (EDT), working in collaboration with the Government through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Addressing Tshabanda Adventist High School teachers and other education officials who included the Ministry’s chief director Mrs Olicah Kaira, Matabeleland North Provincial Education Director Mr Jabulani Mpofu, on Wednesday, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo, who was on a two day tour of the district, said the institution was a good example of a model school that has embraced the concept of continuous teacher development.

“This sees improvement in the attainment of literacy and numerous skills among pupils so as to manage their everyday learning. The ministry commends the role of the school administration to identify and address the non-performance of learners in reading and writing,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the innovation which he witnessed was a reflection of the amount of work that has been put to identify writing and reading challenges among learners.

The Minister challenged EDT to spread the program to all secondary schools in Tsholotsho and the entirety of the province before going national.

The TEACH programme is designed to enhance teachers’ effectiveness, leading to improved learning outcomes across Zimbabwe.

The UK Aid-funded TEACH programme has two components: education access, which is being implemented by UNICEF Zimbabwe, and teacher professional development, which is implemented by EDT. Its work on the teacher professional development component of the programme focuses on improving the quality and effectiveness of teaching in the country through high-quality teacher professional development.