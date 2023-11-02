Government commissions Veterinary Laboratory in Masvingo

Online writer

THE Government has officially commissioned a veterinary laboratory in Masvingo Province.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Hon Ezra Ruvai Chadzamira, represented by the Provincial Permanent Secretary De Addmore Pazvakavambwa, on Thursday officially opened the Masvingo Veterinary Laboratory.

The laboratory will assist in the fight against livestock diseases.

On Tuesday, Permanent Secretary for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mrs Lathiso Dlamini- Maseko officially opened the Gwanda Provincial Veterinary Laboratory on behalf of the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu which was set up under the Livestock Production Systems in Zimbabwe Project (LIPS-ZIM).

The laboratory is being manned by two technologists and one technician. It has a post mortem area, wash up and media room, main lab and incinerator.

The laboratory is currently handling samples of tickborne, foot and mouth and January Disease.