Government Commits to Modernisation and Automation for Enhanced Service Delivery

THE Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Paul Bayethe Damasane, delivered a significant address at the 2nd National Stakeholder Assessment on E-Trade Readiness in Bulawayo on Friday.

In a speech on behalf of the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya, Damasane highlighted the Government’s commitment to modernising and automating its systems to improve service delivery and align with global digital transformation efforts.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Government is proactively working towards modernising and automating its systems and activities to enhance service delivery.

Recognising the importance of keeping up with global digital transformation trends, Zimbabwe is determined to learn from international experiences, collaborate with developmental partners, and contribute to the global agenda of expediting digital transformation.

Dr Damasane said the Government’s focus on modernisation and automation stems from its commitment to providing efficient and effective services to the citizens of Zimbabwe. By adopting advanced technologies and digitising processes, the Government aims to streamline operations, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and enhance the overall experience for individuals accessing Government services.

He said acknowledging that knowledge-sharing plays a crucial role in successful digital transformation, Zimbabwe is actively seeking to learn from international experiences. By studying the best practices and success stories of other countries, the Government can gain insights into innovative approaches and strategies that can be adapted to the local context. This proactive approach demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement and a willingness to embrace new ideas.

The Government recognises that collaboration and partnerships are key to achieving its modernisation goals. By engaging with developmental partners, both locally and globally, Zimbabwe can leverage their expertise, resources, and support to accelerate the digital transformation journey. Through collaboration, the Government can access funding opportunities, technical assistance, and capacity-building initiatives that can contribute to the successful implementation of modernisation projects.