Government commits to transformation of agricultural sector

President Mnangagwa listens as the Rural Development Authority (Arda) chief executive Mr Tino Mhiko explains during a tour of the Arda’s exhibition stand at the 2023 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare yesterday

Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe’s transformation through modernisation and industrialisation has been on display at the annual Zimbabwe Agriculture Show in Harare where several companies in strategic economic sectors have advanced exhibitions in tandem with the national vision.

The President, who yesterday toured various stands at the annual Agriculture Show, which has more subscribers compared to the previous year, said his administration will continue to transform the agricultural sector.

Speaking to journalists after touring the stands, President Mnangagwa said in Zimbabwe, as demonstrated by various goods and services that are on display, life is getting better and better.

“We moved around and covered most the strategic aspects of our economy, in relation to Agriculture. It is my sincere belief that year in, year out, we are getting more and more modernised and this is what it should be. We want to mechanise our agriculture, even the level of our cattle breeding is excellent, state of the art.”

President Mnangagwa also expressed satisfaction with the way the economy is turning around.

“Each year, when this Agriculture show is held, you can see the change from one year to the other but most importantly, I am told by the chief here that they have more exhibitors, both in terms of quantity and in terms of quality.

“Things are getting better and better, what we don’t know is whether the media is getting better and better but the economy is actually getting better and better and the President is also getting better and better by being re-elected,” said the President.

The 113th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show roared into life on Monday with an increase in exhibitors from different sectors of the economy who have taken more than 70 000 out of 77 000 square metres of available space.

This year, over 500 exhibitors are participating at the show organised by the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) compared to 420 last year.

This year’s show, that was officially opened by President Mnangagwa yesterday, just a week after his emphatic re-election, is being held under the theme, “Sustained growth. Adaptation. Productivity and Linkages.”

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka, the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development,

Professor Amon Murwira, and other senior Government officials.

The tour covered strategic companies in the agricultural sector, such as the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) which has been instrumental in the turnaround of the sector.

President Mnangagwa also toured the Grain Marketing Board which is critical for the storage of the harvested grain, and then moved to the Chinhoyi University of Technology stand where innovations took centre stage.

With financial institutions playing a critical role in the success of the agricultural season, President Mnangagwa passed through the CBZ Agro-Yield stand.

The President also got a deeper understanding of the golden leaf value chain at the tobacco hall, before moving on to mining stands housing Mimosa and Zimplats among other firms.

Exhibitors pledged their commitment to a successful agricultural season through availing inputs on time while others feel expansion projects will create employment opportunities.

The managing director of CBZ Agro, Mr Walter Chigodora, said: “We have started distribution of inputs and here we were showing the President the processes that farmers go through.”

Zimplats Head Corporate Affairs, Ms Busi Chindove, said: “As Zimplats, we are implementing the US$1,8 billion project and work has already started in that regard”.

ZFC managing director, Dr Richard Dafana said: “We are determined to satisfy the market and we started distributing fertiliser a few months ago and we believe we will meet the demand this season.”

Other companies that are into manufacturing of agricultural inputs and livestock breeders got the attention of the President.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development stand had a model of wheat, horticultural produce and mechanisation among other exhibitions.