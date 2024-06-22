‘Government committed to providing comfort, dignity to loyal workers’

President Mnangagwa shops at Electrosales Hardware during a tour of Phase Two of Madokero Mall in Harare yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

The Second Republic is committed to ensuring that dignity, comfort and security are afforded to those who serve the nation with utmost dedication and loyalty in public service, President Mnangagwa has said.

Under the Second Republic, the improvement of living conditions for every Zimbabwean, including those in public service has been a top priority.

Speaking at the official opening of Madokero Creek as well as the commissioning of the Madokero Mall Phase 2 extension, President Mnangagwa said his administration was putting shoulder to the wheel in providing sustainable social protection, not only for civil servants but the general citizenry at large.

As such, Government was consolidating pillars of the country’s economic blueprint through the construction and establishment of lifelong assets.

“In December of 2022, I was here to commission the completion of Madokero Shopping Mall Phase 1. Today we are gathered to witness the successful completion of Phase 2.

“All these projects are significant milestones of the Second Republic’s journey and quest towards providing sustainable social protection for our citizens in fortifying the pillars of our National Development Strategy through the construction and establishment of lasting assets.

“Our progress towards attaining our Vision of a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income economy by 2030 is further reinforced by the visible strides that have been made in spite of the illegal sanctions imposed on us by our country’s detractors,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Government continued to demonstrate that the development and destiny of Zimbabwe is the country’s collective responsibility.

“I, therefore, commend the Public Service Commission for significantly contributing towards the goals of our National Development Strategy and Vision 2030, with emphasis on infrastructural development.

“The projects being commissioned today strengthen our resolve to create a higher quality of life for all the citizens of Zimbabwe.

“By investing in modern housing and commercial spaces, we are not only providing essential amenities, but also creating job opportunities, stimulating local businesses, and attracting further investments,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the setting up of the Public Service Pension Fund had proved to be a Government masterstroke.

The fund has spread its portfolio across various sectors, including investments in transformative projects such as the Tugwi Mukosi 15MW mini-hydro plant and over 400 housing units across the country. These, said the President, would reduce pension dependence on Treasury coffers.

“In this regard, we are witnessing the benefits as a result of strategic investments by the Public Service Pension Fund. Since 2019, the Public Service Pension Fund has been receiving and ring-fencing pension contributions from public officers.

“This has fast become an instrument that drives sustainable economic progress and social protection for Government workers and indeed the citizens of our great country, Zimbabwe.

“The investments, initiated through the Fund, are not only buildings and infrastructure but evidence of my Government’s commitment to ensure that dignity, comfort and security are afforded to those who have served our nation with dedication and loyalty in the public service,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended projects such as the Creek Housing Complex as well as Madokero Mall Phase 2 as they had brought about much needed jobs.

More than 2 000 people were employed during their construction and this was evidence that only Zimbabweans can develop their country.

“I have also noted that more than 60 companies were also engaged to supply various services during the construction. By fostering local industries and engaging local contractors, we are building a robust domestic supply chain and enhancing our industrial capacity.

“This approach drives economic growth and ensures that the benefits of development impact all sectors of our society, leaving no one and no place behind.

“Indeed, you have shown that ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo’. This philosophy should continue to be embedded across our social and economic strata,” he said.

The President then implored local authorities to invest in requisite ancillary infrastructure and amenities as modernisation is at the core of the country’s vision of becoming an upper middle-income society by 2030.

“Let me emphasise that this forward-thinking approach is vital as we move towards becoming an upper middle-income society, building a Zimbabwe that is competitive on the global stage.

“To complement such developments, I exhort local authorities to invest in the requisite ancillary infrastructure and amenities. You must do more towards increasing access by our people to uninterrupted and world class services as we move towards the development of smart cities across the length and breadth of our great motherland, Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the Public Service Pension Fund was worth commending for spreading its portfolio as two commercial centres in Bulawayo and Harare, as well as other land for potential development are in the pipeline.

“The Fund has now acquired a noticeable 12 percent shareholding in CBZ Holdings, 14 percent in FBC Holdings, 20 percent stake in Tigere.

“Investments have also been made in various counters across the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Victoria Falls Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said it was heartening to note that more Zimbabweans continued to develop a sense of self belief and national pride.

“The collaboration between the Public Service Commission and local stakeholders in the building environment and property development space reflects the sense of self belief, ownership and pride that is taking root among Zimbabweans.

“Well done to you all. The future of our nation lies in our hands and nowhere else,” he said.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said the commissioning of the two projects was yet another milestone towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

Minister of Defence Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said such projects symbolised Government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of the general citizenry.

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Dr July Moyo expressed Government’s commitment to ushering unprecedented growth and development.

Public Service Commission chair Dr Vincent Hungwe said the project exemplified the commitment that the Second Republic has in ensuring inclusive growth and development.

The Madokero Complex and Mall incorporate contemporary architectural designs as well as the latest technologies and new materials, ensuring that the infrastructure is not only functional but also sustainable and future-proof.