‘Government committed to provision of decent housing’

Harare Bureau

THE Government of Zimbabwe is committed to the provision of securitised decent accommodation and infrastructure for its citizens as outlined in Vision 2030.

Briefing journalists after a tour of the media centre at the new Parliament in Mt Hampden yesterday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said: “President ED Mnangagwa is a strong defender of people’s rights and a servant leader who remains seized with rebuilding the economy in line with Vision 2030”.

Dr Muswere also said the Government will ensure that citizens are properly settled.

“This is why a number of houses have been built by the Second Republic across the country and land ownership bestowed on the citizens through the issuing of title deeds under the Presidential Title Deeds Programme,” he said.

“The President prioritises the securitisation of housing ownership and this is why he has introduced the issuance of Presidential Title Deeds through the Deeds Office for the previously disadvantaged citizens who had no title deeds.

“The securitisation of housing through the provision of Presidential Title Deeds speaks to President Mnangagwa’s economic empowerment programme for the citizens.”

Dr Muswere also said the Second Republic has digitalised and capacitated the Deeds Office so that citizens are issued securitised title deeds.

The setting up of a whole Ministry by the President, the National Housing and Social Amenities, underlines the importance of ensuring that the citizens have decent accommodation countrywide.

“To ensure decent housing is provided ,the Government is working with various players including the private sector and financial institutions.

“Law enforcement agents have been capacitated and are working full throttle to arrest land barons,” said Minister Muswere.