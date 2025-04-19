Government completes 8 000 projects — Minister Muswere

Farai Dauramanzi in Gokwe

THE Government has completed over 8 000 projects countrywide since the advent of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa in 2017, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere announced yesterday.

Speaking during the 45th Independence Day Celebrations at Mutora Open Grounds in Nembudziya, Gokwe North, Dr Muswere highlighted that these projects include the rehabilitation of roads, construction of dams and power plants, as well as initiatives such as the E-Learning strategy, Presidential Internet Scheme and the land tenure programme.

“As we march forward with Vision 2030, which is running under the theme ‘Leaving no one and no place behind,’ we now have over 8 000 projects that have been completed by His Excellency, President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government.

“These projects include programmes such as the construction of roads like the Beitbridge-Harare highway, and we now also have 10 600 dams that have been constructed,” he said.

“These are some of the projects that have been successfully completed. We also have initiatives such as the E-Learning strategy aimed at providing computers in schools, the Presidential Internet Scheme, and the distribution of land to Zimbabweans under the land tenure programme recently launched by President Mnangagwa.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Chief Chireya, the traditional leader in the host district, expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for bringing the independence celebrations to his area.

“We are happy that the hosting of these celebrations has brought development to our area. We did not have supermarkets, and now they are there. Roads have been rehabilitated, many boreholes were also drilled and clinics and schools were also constructed,” he said.

War veterans also expressed satisfaction over the growing recognition of their contributions under the Second Republic, saying their decades-long hopes are finally being fulfilled.

“We are happy that as war veterans, we are now receiving the recognition that we deserve. This year is very special, following the launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund meant to address our welfare issues,” said Zanu-PF Secretary for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Detainees and Restrictees, Cde Douglas Mahiya.

Cde Mahiya noted significant strides, including the construction of houses for veterans and improved respect at national events.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Cde Edson Chihengere expressed joy at hosting the Uhuru celebrations, noting that a total of 1 726 people were employed during preparations for the 45th main Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe North.

“I applaud Zimbabweans for coming in numbers to support us in hosting the 45th main Independence Celebrations.

As Gokwe North, we have benefited from road rehabilitation, the construction of schools, and borehole drilling,” he said.

The Minister of Youth Development and Vocational Training, Cde Tino Machakaire, said youths were happy to celebrate the country’s independence as it comes at a time when the Government has made significant strides in their empowerment.

“As youth, we are happy to celebrate this Independence Day as it comes at a time when President Mnangagwa has done a lot to empower us. Many youths are benefiting from farming and mining equipment under the Presidential Youth Empowerment Fund, and we are very happy about that,” he said.

Opposition politician and NCA leader, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, who was part of the Uhuru celebrations in Nembudziya, praised the Government for rotating the hosting of national events.

“People should understand that Independence is for everyone . . . the biggest thing is that we should be united as Zimbabweans despite our political affiliations. The idea of rotating the hosting of national events is very good as it makes everyone know that they are part and parcel of the country’s development,” he said.