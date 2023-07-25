Government completes almost half of Midlands priority projects

One of Second Republic’s successful projects in the Midlands Province is the opening of the MSU Industrial Park that is now producing mineral water, juices, detergents and many other products

Patrick Chitumba – [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has completed over 800 out of 1 803 priority projects that are aimed at uplifting the livelihoods of people across the eight administrative districts of the Midlands province.

Permanent Secretary for the Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Abiot Maronge said the Second Republic set a target of implementing 1 803 life-changing projects of which 800 have been completed.

According to the structural transformation and value chain cluster of the second quarter progress overview, Mr Maronge said in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS 1) the provincial economy is moving up a number of value chains as well as domesticating value chains.

“The structural transformation of the provincial economy is possible given that the Midlands province’s manufacturing sector continues to exhibit strong backward and forward linkages with mining and agriculture. The Second Republic has completed over 800 out of 1 803 planned priority projects that are aimed at uplifting the livelihoods of people across the eight administrative districts of the province,” he said.

Mr Maronge said there is a need to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth through investment in value addition and beneficiation in the agriculture and mining sectors which are the major raw material supply bases.

He said some of the key companies which are contributing towards the US$12 billion mining economy include Dinson Iron and Steel Company in Manhize, Mvuma, Unki Mine in Shurugwi, RZM Murowa Diamonds and Mimosa Mining Company in Zvishavane and Zimasco in Kwekwe.

Mr Maronge said the Second Republic availed healthcare services by constructing new health posts and clinics, renovating and rehabilitating existing clinics and building houses for health workers.

“Over 15 new clinics were completed and seven clinics were renovated. Eight pharmaceutical stores were established in the province. Over 300 primary health facilities were installed with 8kva solar panels,” he said.

“There are, however, many other projects that are ongoing and teams are on the ground working to ensure their completion within the shortest possible time.”

On water and sanitation, Mr Maronge said a total of 109 Presidential Boreholes and 135 by local authorities were drilled in the province.

He said the boreholes were drilled at chiefs’ homesteads and to over 200 primary health facilities.

“About 4 000 boreholes in all the districts were maintained and rehabilitated. Government is also constructing Defe and Vungu dams as it leaves no one and no place behind,” said Mr Maronge.

He said the Second Republic has constructed 48 schools and additional teachers’ houses across the province.

“A total of 103 schools benefited from the construction of additional classroom blocks and science labs. Ongoing projects include the construction of 86 classroom blocks, 56 houses for teachers, and 27 administration blocks in different districts across the province,” said Mr Maronge.

He said the Second Republic constructed Innovation Hub and an Industrial Park for the Midlands State University (MSU) in Gweru in line with the 5.0 education model of putting theory into practice.

“The MSU completed the National Pathology and Diagnostics Centre Laboratories, MSU Language Centre (which translates books and documents into 16 official languages), established the MSU Industrial Park which is into garment making and fruit juice production,” he said.

Mr Maronge said a science laboratory was upgraded and equipped at Mkoba Teachers’ College to capacitate teachers in the teaching of Sciences.

In line with the mantra “leaving no one and no place behind” and ensuring that every corner of the country is connected, 17 Community Information Centres were established, 40 ICT labs were established and 124 schools were connected in the province.

“The Network Base Stations which were installed are Dendera Multi Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN), Lundi in Zvishavane and Mapfungautsi in Gokwe South as well as Lalapanzi near Gweru. Eight Public Finance Management System (PFMS) Kiosks were established in all the eight districts and 5 000 homes were reached with FTYH in Gweru and Zvishavane,” said Mr Maronge.

“On women, community, SMEs and youth empowerment, the Second Republic managed to establish the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clothing Cluster Capacitation project in Gweru. Women projects have had an impact on socio-economic growth, thereby transforming lives.”

He said some of the life-changing projects include poultry, horticulture, tailoring, retailing, food processing, detergent making, bakery and goat breeding.

Mr Maronge said the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank funded 15 229 projects (women 12 466 and men 2 763) and the projects covered agriculture, construction and property, energy and minerals, manufacturing, trade and services, transport and distribution.

“About 23 827 jobs were created and 37 368 jobs were sustained. About 14 000 MSMEs and cooperatives were trained in technical and business management skills in costing, record keeping, entrepreneurship, patenting and branding and cooperative registration,” he said.

Over 3 000 MSMEs were linked to domestic, regional and international markets.

Mr Maronge said the Second Republic repaired and maintained feeder roads and bridges that connect provinces and communities to ensure an easy flow of socio-economic activities.

He said one such initiative is the construction of Gunguhwe Bridge which links Gokwe South and Gokwe North as well as the Midlands with Mashonaland West province.

“The Second Republic managed to construct 14 bridges, repaired 22 others, gravelled a total of 316,7km roads and maintained 3 847km roads,” said Mr Maronge.

He said 30 000 farmers benefited from the Livestock Production (Presidential pasture production scheme) adding that all the districts also benefited from the Presidential Poultry Pass-on Scheme and the Presidential Goat Scheme where 400 goats and 30 000 chicks were distributed.

Over 475 000 households benefited under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme. Some of the completed projects include the Zvishavane Community Archive, e-passport offices in Gweru and Zvishavane, Manoti Registrar’s office in Gokwe South and the upgrading of Kudzanayi long distance bus terminus in Gweru.

The effort to improve the broadcasting services in previously unserved areas saw the renewal of the Gweru FM Transmitter, construction of new tower infrastructure for the Gokwe Senga Digital TV and Zvishavane Digital TV, installation of 3-phase grid for Nembudziya Outdoor Viewing Screen and transmitter installation for MSU Campus Radio in Zvishavane — [email protected]