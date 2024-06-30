Government completes first phase of Shurugwi Road Reconstruction, commissions new bridge

Online Writer

Shurugwi, Zimbabwe – June 27, 2024

THE Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in the Midlands Owen Ncube on Thursday toured the completed first phase of the Shurugwi – Mhandamabwe road reconstruction project and commissioned the new Dombwe bridge along the Dombwe – Zvarota road in Shurugwi district.

The road reconstruction project and the new bridge were constructed by the Government of Zimbabwe through the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme, which is part of the country’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“This is an important milestone in our efforts to improve Zimbabwe’s rural road network and connectivity,” said Minister Ncube. “The completed first phase of the Shurugwi – Mhandamabwe road and the new Dombwe bridge will boost economic activity and access to essential services for the people of this region.”

The Shurugwi – Mhandamabwe road reconstruction project and the construction of the Dombwe bridge are key components of the Government’s strategy to rehabilitate the country’s aging infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. The projects were undertaken as part of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme, which aims to repair and upgrade roads and bridges affected by extreme weather events and lack of maintenance.

“These infrastructure developments are critical for supporting Zimbabwe’s economic growth and development,” added Minister Ncube. “We remain committed to investing in rural infrastructure to improve the lives of all Zimbabweans.”