Government complex decommissioned due to mining tunnels

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has decommissioned a complex in Kwekwe amid reports the building is precariously hanging on top of underground mining tunnels.

Government departments, including the District Development Coordinator (DDC) and District Registrar among others, have been ordered to evacuate the building with immediate effect and look for alternative accommodation while plans of constructing a Government complex are being expedited.

Other affected departments include the Kwekwe Civil Courts, District Development Fund (DDF), Ministry of Information, and CMED among others.

Kwekwe has Government departments dotted across the city as it does not have a Government complex.

Addressing a Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit (CPU) Kwekwe DDC meeting, Mr Fortune Mpungu who is chair of the committee said the development follows a Zimbabwe National Geo Special and Space Agency (ZINGSA) report which was recently carried out.

The survey was carried out following the unfortunate incident which resulted in the decommissioning of Globe and Phoenix Primary School in March after a classroom block curved in injuring scores of learners.

“We received a report that the building has been decommissioned and we should evacuate it with immediate effect. The ZINGSA Report was, however submitted to the parent ministry and we are expecting the full results from Harare. But for now, we are gathered to see where to go from here since this is an emergency,” said Mr Mpungu.