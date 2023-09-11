Government condemns Barbourfields Stadium hooliganism incident

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has strongly condemned unruly elements that led to the abandonment of the blockbuster encounter between the country’s traditional giants, Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The highly anticipated encounter was abandoned a few minutes before the end of the first half with the Harare giants in a shock but deserving 2,0 lead. Referee of the day Allan Bhasvi, in consultation with match commissioner Nelson Kusosa called off the match following pitch invasion by both sets of fans which degenerated into running battles with the police.

In a post on X, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, publicity and broadcasting services, Mr Nick Mangwana said they can never be any justification and excuse for what he said was clear football hooliganism.

“It’s called “football hooliganism”, it can’t be explained away. It can’t be justified and it won’t be excused. There is nothing admirable about it, absolutely nothing emulatable. It needs to be nipped in the bud by making sure everyone involved gets their comeuppance. End of,” posted Mr Mangwana.

Both teams are likely to be heavily fined by the Premier Soccer League in line with the league’s standing order of Offences and fines.

Dynamos were the home time and could be found guilty of violating offence number 15, failure to provide adequate security at match venue, whose mandatory fine is US$1,250.

Depending on what the referee and match commissioner wrote on their reports, both clubs could be found guilty of having committed Offences eight (Causing the abandonment of a Castle Lager League match) and nine (Failure by a club to exercise control over its fans before, during and after the match leading to chaos or violence). Action to be taken for both Offences is referral to the disciplinary committee who shall impose a fine of not less than US$2 000.

PSL table of Offences and fines:

Offence: Using a kit without player names or improperly printed on the back of the shirt.

Action to be taken: The player or players will be allowed to play but a fine of $25 per player shall be imposed.

Offence: Using a playing kit with the name of a player or sponsors logo not properly secured as per standard PSL Kit Regulations

Action to be taken: The player or players will be allowed to play but a fine of $25 per player is imposed.

Offence: Failure to fulfil a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture without a valid reason.

Action to be taken: Three points are awarded to the opposing team on a 3-0 score line. A fine of $1,250 shall be imposed.

Offence: Use of unregistered or improperly registered player in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.

Action to be taken: Three points are awarded to the opposing team on a 3-0 score line. A fine of $1,250 shall be imposed.

Offence: (i) Arriving at the match venue fifteen minutes late of official kick off time.

(ii) Delaying match kick-off.

Action to be taken: Offending club is fined $250.

Offence: Failure or refusal by a team to use designated dressing rooms.

Action to be taken: Offending club to be fined $750

Offence: Failure by a team to enter the stadium and or field of play through a designated entry point.

Action to be taken: Offending club to be fined $750

Offence: Causing the abandonment of a Castle Lager League match.

Action to be taken: Refer to Disciplinary Committee who shall impose a fine of not less than $2,000

Offence: Failure by a club to exercise control over its fans before, during and after the match leading to chaos or violence.

Action to be taken: Refer case to Disciplinary Committee and/or a fine of not less than $2,000 imposed on the club who commit the offence.

Offence: Failure to properly account for gate takings during a match.

Action to be taken: Fine of 10percent of gross gate takings or $500 is imposed whichever is higher

Offence: Use of abusive language and any unsportsmanship conduct by a club official during and after the match.

Action to be taken: Fines of $250 imposed on the offending person and / or refer case to Disciplinary Committee.

Offence: Failure or refusal to conduct pre-match or post-match interviews by the head coach, captain or player.

Action to be taken: A fine of $125 will be imposed on the offending head coach, captain or player the club will be fined $500

Offence: If a player or official makes comments in the media or social media in which they imply bias, question the integrity or any comments which brings the name of the League and its sponsors into disrepute.

Action to be taken: A fine of $1,250 will be imposed on the player or official’s club. No action will be taken if the club has sanctioned the said player or official within fourteen (14) days of committing the said offence.

Offence: A coach, manager or member of the technical team expelled from the technical area before or during a match.

Action to be taken: A fine of $125 is imposed

Offence: Failure to provide adequate security at match venue by the home team.

Action to be taken: A fine of $1,250 is imposed

Offence: Failure to provide secure and properly cleaned dressing room facilities for players and officials.

Action to be taken: A fine of $375 imposed on the home team

Offence: Any individual, official or club representative or club sponsor that moves/tampers with/ obstructs designated official stadium advertising material.

This also includes but is not limited to the provision of any extra touchline branding material that has not been approved by the relevant authorities.

Action to be taken: A fine of $750 imposed on the home team.

Offence: A club that fails to provide requested documents, material or details by the set deadline date and time (this information includes but is not limited to official team line-ups and formation, club registration details, sample club regalia, flags or any other relevant material as requested by the PSL)

Action to be taken: A fine of $250 imposed

Offence: A club that accumulates five or more cautions and/or expulsions in a single match.

Action to be taken: A fine of $125 imposed

Any other offence that is not particularly listed here but contravenes the rules and regulations of the Premier Soccer League shall be dealt with accordingly by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee.

Offence: A club that abuses ball boys (this is not limited to influencing the boys to engage in time wasting and disrupting normal match proceedings).

Action to be taken: The club will be fined $250.

Repeat offenders shall be referred to the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee.

* All fines are due and payable within 30 days from the date of invoice.

The sanctions will be imposed immediately after the League has received reports from match commissioners and/or referees