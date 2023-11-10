Government conducts 480 mine inspections

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has conducted 480 mine inspections across the country as part of efforts to enhance environmental safety and health compliance, which is critical towards increasing productivity efficiency.

In a Central Committee report that was presented by President Mnangagwa during the Zanu-PF 20th annual National People’s Conference held in Gweru recently, the party reiterated its Government’s commitment to sustainable and smart mining approaches.

In May 2023 the Government launched an Inter-Ministerial committe Responsible Mining Initiative whose objective is to ensure that all mining operations are done following the country’s laws.

The measures also help curb mining accidents, which are on the increase especially involving artisanal miners.

“Through its Government, the party to date has inspected 480 mines, checking for compliance, advising miners and enforcement on safety and environmental concerns to increase productivity and efficiency,” reads part of the report.

“Government is now analysing the results of the audit.

“Owing to President Mnangagwa’s business policy reform drive, the report notes that the country has witnessed increased foreign direct investments in the areas of exploration, opening up of new mines, resuscitation of old mines, as well as expansion of existing operations.

“Notable investment projects implemented by the party in the Second Republic include Riozim Cam and Motor Biox Plant, Radnor Mine ZIMCN Investments, Prospect Lithium, Bikita Minerals, RioZim Murowa Diamonds Expansion, Muzarabani Oil and Gas Project, Tsingshan Iron and Steel Project in Manhize,” reads the report.

The party, however, has said the success registered in the mining sector needs to be buttressed by an enabling legal framework hence its government has started the legislative review of the mining legal framework to take on board new developments and imperatives. In this regard, the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill is important in enhancing an enabling operational environment for investment, transparency, and security of tenure.

“In 2023 the Zanu-PF Government gazetted SI 5 of 2023 and SI 57 of 2023 banning the export of unbeneficiated ores and promoting the value addition and beneficiation of minerals to realise higher value of our minerals resource and create employment,” said the party.

“The National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1:2021-2025) NDS1 aims to enhance local mineral beneficiation and value addition through the creation of value chains to anchor the national re-industrialisation policy.” Meanwhile, the Government has urged local companies to invest in local beneficiation and value addition to ensure Zimbabwe derives maximum benefits from its natural resources.

The Government is also working on amendments to the Precious Stones Trade Act and the Gold Trade Act while the introduction of a computerised Mining Cadastre system for the ease of management of mining titles is underway. The project will be rolled over in the subsequent years and reach finality in 2025.

The mining sector remains on course towards its contribution to the Government’s Vision 2030 of making Zimbabwe an upper middle-class economy.