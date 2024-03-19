Government considers converting vocational training centres into rehabilitation centres to address drug addiction crisis

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE Government is mulling converting vocational training centres in Zimbabwe into rehabilitation centres to address the surge in drug addiction affecting more than 50 percent of youths.

Zimbabwe is yet to establish a public rehabilitation centre and for now, those affected are being monitored at Ingutsheni Central Hospital which is more on curative than rehabilitation.

In an interview, the Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini said it was important for the Government to come up with sustainable solutions that will keep drug abusers physically fit and able to sustain themselves so that they are not tempted to fall back into drug use after rehabilitation.

“As Government, we are committed to ensuring that the people of Zimbabwe have access to quality healthcare services and it’s sad to note that of late Ingutsheni and our public psychiatric hospitals are mainly populated by drug abusers. While its role is on the curative side, drug abusers may need more than just treatment to be able to properly deal with addiction hence the need to introduce sustainable income-generating projects to help them. We have several vocational training centres lying in waste and there are plans to convert them into rehabilitation centres so that we train our youths in skills while they recover so that they contribute to economic growth even after recovery,” he said.

The Deputy Minister said he was impressed with farming projects at Ingutsheni adding that inmates should also be trained so that they gain a skill or two on their journey to recovery.

Late last year, the Government declared drug and substance abuse menace a national disaster, lamenting its baleful impact, especially on the youths.

The obtaining situation prompted the Government to adopt swift mitigation measures including establishing reaction teams from the national to village level.

The prevalence of drug and substance abuse in communities has reached alarming levels, jeopardising not only the present but also the future.

In response to this growing crisis, the Government is taking proactive steps, working closely with key stakeholders. According to the World Health Organisation, about 450 000 people in Zimbabwe have either a drug or alcohol use disorder while about 5 000 young people are attended health to at facilities every month, admit to regular drinking and 15 percent admit to regular cannabis use.