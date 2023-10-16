Government consults stakeholders affected by establishment of Lake Gwayi-Shangani

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Government is conducting a five-day public consultation on transformative Lake Gwayi Shangani in Matabeleland North and is engaging stakeholders who will be affected by the project.

While construction of the dam is ongoing, communities are said to be not well versed with how the project will be operationalised upon completion.

The aim of the consultation meeting is to make the public understand the benefits of the dam.

Various Government departments have converged in Lupane where the first consultation meeting is being held.