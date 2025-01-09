Government decentralises livestock disease management

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) has implemented critical measures to manage livestock diseases during the rainy season, including decentralising diagnostic services to improve farmers’ accessibility.

DVS chief director, Dr Pious Makaya, said the rainy season typically increases livestock diseases due to internal and external parasite infestations.

Farmers should anticipate a rise in food-borne, vector-borne, soil-borne, and tick-borne diseases, which significantly threaten the livestock sector.

“DVS has scaled up laboratory-based disease surveillance across the country. We have decentralised diagnostic services to provinces such as Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo, and Midlands. This ensures that the diagnosis process is closer to farmers, enhancing disease monitoring and control during this critical period,” said Dr Makaya.

He said laboratory-based surveillance is essential for detecting disease trends, estimating the burden of illness, and linking outbreaks to specific food sources and animal reservoirs.

The directorate plans to extend diagnostic services to all districts, resources permitting, and aims to bolster its extension and advisory services to support farmers.

Dr Makaya urged farmers to take proactive measures, including deworming their livestock to manage internal and external parasite infestations.

However, he cautioned against deworming animals in poor body condition, as this could lead to fatalities.

“Most of the animals are in poor condition due to the effects of drought. Farmers should avoid deworming livestock with body condition scores of zero to two, as these animals are particularly vulnerable,” he said.

To mitigate against food-borne diseases, DVS is also intensifying veterinary public health operations, including inspections and certifications for abattoirs and milk processing plants. Additionally, the Tsetse Control Department is ramping up activities in tsetse-infested regions to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Farmers have been encouraged to vaccinate their livestock against soil-borne diseases such as anthrax and blackleg and to adhere to standard dipping protocols to control tick-borne diseases.

“If tick-borne diseases persist despite dipping, farmers should use complementary strategies, including vaccinations. We have vaccines available for January Disease and red water,” said Dr Makaya.

The annual outbreak of Theileriosis, commonly known as January Disease, continues to pose a significant threat to Zimbabwe’s cattle industry. The disease, transmitted by the brown ear tick, causes fever, anaemia, and high mortality rates in cattle.

“Theileriosis typically spreads during the wet season, from December to March. Since 2016, over 500 000 cattle have succumbed to the disease, underscoring the need for vigilant management,” said Dr Makaya.