Government declares Victoria Falls mayoral post vacant

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

GOVERNMENT has declared vacant the position of Victoria Falls Mayor and directed the local authority to elect a replacement following the expulsion of the incumbent Councillor Somvelo Dlamini.

Cllr Dlamini of Ward 9 was expelled by his party MDC Alliance last month on allegations of violating party rules and undermining protocol following a contentions election in 2018.

MDC Alliance leadership wanted Cllr Dlamini to resign from his position as Victoria Falls Mayor to pave way for the party’s preferred candidate Cllr Margaret Valley of Ward 1.

He was expelled from the party and the other 10 Victoria Falls councillors convened an urgent extra-ordinary council meeting and passed a vote of no confidence on him.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo wrote to the Victoria Falls Municipality in a letter dated 25 March and copied to Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Provincial Development Coordinator’s office and Local Government Permanent Secretary’s office ordering the council to elect a new mayor.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Patricia Mwale has been acting.

“Declaration of vacancy: I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement of Democratic Change stating that Cllr Somvelo Dlamini has been expelled from the party. In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section 129 (1)(k) Ward 9 of Victoria Falls Municipality is now vacant. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the casual vacancy. Please ensure that a new mayor is elected and sworn in as soon as is possible and that any assets of council allocated to former Cllr Dlamini are recovered,” read the letter.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Moyo confirmed receiving the letter.

“I received the copy from the municipality and we hope the council will do due process to elect a new mayor while waiting for a by-election which will be advised by Zec (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission),” said Minister Moyo.

Zec has since suspended all electoral activities in the wake of the declaration of the global coronavirus as a pandemic.

The suspension which was announced by Zec Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba this week affects by-elections that were set to take place on 4 April in Chiredzi Rural District Council ward 16.

Victoria Falls councillors last week convened a special full council where they sought to recover council property in Cllr Dlamini’s possession and to elect his replacement.

The 10 councillors were divided as some pushed for the election while others said they would not participate in the election pending communication from Minister Moyo.

Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube told councillors that the municipality had written to Local Government Minister and was waiting for guidance on the way forward.

Mr Dube said the council had also notified Zec of the developments after receiving a letter from MDC-A secretary Mr Charlton Hwende about the need to remove Cllr Dlamini from council.

Chamber Secretary Mrs Kholwani Mangena-Moyo last week also advised councillors to wait for due process as the local authority is guided by Government.

Cllr Dlamini had approached the High Court challenging his party’s decision to recall him but withdrew the lawsuit last week.

