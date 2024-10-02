Government decries teenage pregnancies, child marriages spike

Varaidzo Mambende, Midlands Bureau

GOVERNMENT has expressed concern over persistent mortality rates linked to rampant teenage pregnancies as well as child marriages.

In a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Cde Sleiman Kwidini at the World Contraception Day Commemorations in Gweru last Friday, Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora said Zimbabwe was making frantic efforts to end teenage pregnancies.

“Teenage pregnancy at a national level is still as high as 22 percent while teenage pregnancy in the Midlands province alone is at 24 percent,” he said.

“This is unacceptable, and as a country, we are taking measures like crafting laws that punish those responsible and are indulging in sexual activities with underage minors.”

Dr Mombeshora said while contraceptives were one of the best ways to prevent unwanted pregnancies, young girls should abstain as the first precautionary measure.

“It must be noted that most young girls and women face unprecedented challenges like high levels of unintended pregnancies, which may result in unsafe abortions, school dropouts and child marriages,” he said.

Dr Mombeshora said traditional leaders in communities should also take responsibility and instill cultural values that forbid child marriages and teenage pregnancies in the villages.

“Our traditional leaders should also play key roles, upholding socio-cultural values that bind us as a community,” he said.

The minister said more women were, however, now taking contraceptives more often, a development that has reduced the number of unwanted pregnancies. He said the development has also resulted in low mortality deaths.

“More women now are taking part in the contraception uptake from 59 percent last year to 67 percent this year.

Maternal mortality rate also declined from 462 per 100, 000 births in 2019 to 362 per 100 000 births in 2022,” he said.

Dr Mombeshora said the country has invested a lot in health care, churning out nurses, doctors, laboratory scientists and radiographers but is strained by a massive brain drain.

“Zimbabwe is, however, not an exception from the common problem of health worker attrition from developing countries to developed countries.

“As a country, we are making frantic efforts to ensure we retain the staff and train new cadres to plug the gaps,” he said.

Meanwhile, Population Services Zimbabwe’s country director, Mrs Pester Siraha, said men should also actively participate in embracing contraception.

“The responsibility of embracing contraception does not rest on women alone. It is equally imperative for men to actively participate in contraception and family planning decision-making and fertility preferences,” she said.

“As a people, we must acknowledge that the success of any relationship, family and partnership are anchored on a shared responsibility.”

World Contraception Day is celebrated globally on the 26th of September. This year’s event is celebrated under the theme: “Contraception-it’s your life, it’s your responsibility”.

World Contraception Day (WCD) is a global campaign with a vision to ensure that every pregnancy is wanted.