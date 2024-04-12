Government develops National Clean Cooking Strategy

Online writer

THE Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, is making significant strides in the development of the National Clean Cooking Strategy.

With the aim of promoting clean and sustainable cooking practices, the strategy is poised to have a positive impact on the environment and public health.

To ensure inclusivity and gather valuable insights, the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, along with its partners, has been actively engaging stakeholders across various regions of the country.

The consultations have taken place in Bulawayo, Gwanda, Masvingo, Chinhoyi, and Harare, allowing for diverse perspectives and expertise to contribute to the strategy’s development.

Continuing its commitment to an inclusive approach, the Ministry conducted a stakeholders’ validation workshop in Nyanga today. The workshop provided an opportunity for key stakeholders to review and provide feedback on the proposed strategy, ensuring that it aligns with the needs and aspirations of the communities it aims to serve.

The National Clean Cooking Strategy holds great promise for Zimbabwe, as it seeks to promote sustainable cooking practices and address environmental and health challenges associated with traditional cooking methods.