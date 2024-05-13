Government distances itself from self-imposed King Munhumutapa

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau

THE Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has distanced itself from the misleading claims by Mr Timothy Chiminya who is masquerading as King Munhumutapa.

In a statement, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Cde Daniel Garwe, said the Zimbabwean Constitution does not have a provision for a kingship.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works would like to dissociate itself from the claim by one Timothy Chiminya Mujuru who is masquerading as King Munhumutapa. The ministry would like to advise the public that the Zimbabwean,” he said.

“Constitution does not have a provision for Kingship, hence his claim is unconstitutional and therefore a nullity.”

Minister Garwe, citing Section 283 (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act of 2013 as reads with Sections 3(1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act [Chapter 29:17], said the appointment, removal and suspension of chiefs must be done by the President on the recommendation of the provincial assembly of chiefs through the National Council of Chiefs and the minister responsible for traditional leaders and in accordance with the prevailing traditional practices and traditions of the communities concerned.

He said it is apparent that this person, Mr Chiminya, is not a chief either since he was not appointed in terms of the legal provisions.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works strongly condemns the Illegal behavior and conduct by the fraudulent imposter, Timothy Chiminya Mujuru, and would like to advise the public to ignore him and his antics,” said Minister Garwe.

In the spirit of ensuring the whole of Government approach, Minister Garwe has urged Government departments and agencies to liaise with the ministry when engaging with the Traditional Leadership Institution so that the public is not misinformed.

“The public is urged to report this imposter to the law enforcement agents when approached in their communities,” he said.