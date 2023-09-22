Government driving industrialisation and modernisation through Education 5.0

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Government is determined to cause industrialisation and modernisation in this country using correct knowledge, innovation, skills and attitudes, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking at the 55th graduation ceremony for 662 graduands from United College of Education in Bulawayo Friday, the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira said the determination is based on the country’s heritage and resultantly Government is deliberately implementing the Graduate Employment Creation and Development Programme which anchors on Heritage Based Education 5.0.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry, Professor Fanuel Tagwira represented Prof Murwira.

The ceremony was held under the theme, ‘Repositioning Teacher Education for a modernised economy through heritage based education’.

Prof Murwira said a country’s development status has a direct relationship with the levels of knowledge and skill of its people and this was the reason why President Mnangagwa spearheaded the transformation of the Education 3.0 to Heritage Based Education 5.0.

“The new education system Heritage Based Education 5.0 has five missions, teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation. The new thrust is a major departure from the inherited colonial education system which focused on only three missions of teaching, research and community service under Education 3.0,” said Prof Murwira.