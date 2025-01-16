Government establishes Drug and Substance Abuse Treatment Centre in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube , [email protected]

The Drug and Substance Abuse Treatment Centre, which the Government is establishing in Victoria Falls in partnership with the local authority, will initially function as a drop-in centre before gradually evolving into a comprehensive therapy facility.

The Government has allocated ZWG 1,850 million to Victoria Falls City Council for the establishment of the rehabilitation centre. This funding will be used for renovations of the facility at Chinotimba Clinic, rather than Mkhosana Clinic as previously reported. The budget will also cover medicines, test kits, and general sundries.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has directed all local authorities to establish drug and substance abuse rehabilitation centres, requiring them to identify existing buildings for renovation. The Victoria Falls City Council has identified four rooms at Chinotimba Clinic where services such as counselling, treatment, and therapy will be offered.

The facility will include a receiving centre, playrooms, wards, and space for both outdoor and indoor sporting activities. The council has begun mobilising resources for these activities while also procuring necessary supplies and recruiting specialist personnel.

This initiative could represent Matabeleland North’s first drug and substance abuse rehabilitation centre, forming part of the Government’s broader strategy to combat the national drug abuse crisis, which has seen a rise in cases among youths aged 16 to 25.

The centre is a critical component of the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024–2030), launched last year to address drug abuse through a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach. The Victoria Falls City Council is working with other stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health and Child Care through Victoria Falls Hospital, which will handle the treatment of acute cases.

“The facility will initially operate as a daycare or drop-in centre to provide occupational and group therapy, as well as support for stable patients, those dealing with withdrawal symptoms, and individuals discharged from hospitals for home care.

“It will then progress to accommodate individuals with acute effects, ultimately evolving into a facility that offers comprehensive services all in one location,” said local authority management.

Plans are underway for staff sensitisation and training regarding drug and substance rehabilitation, as well as awareness campaigns for stakeholders about the facility’s existence. The target is to have the rehabilitation centre operational by March.

Victoria Falls is grappling with significant drug and substance abuse issues among both residents and visitors. A survey conducted by the local authority revealed that approximately 40 percent of households reported at least one person who had abused drugs.

Drug dealers are reportedly active in the city, dealing in substances such as cannabis, sex-enhancing items, and skin-lightening creams. Commonly abused substances include cannabis, cocaine, crystal meth, and controlled medications like codeine-containing cough syrups and benzodiazepines.

Zimbabwe has seen a surge in drug abuse cases, particularly among young people. Statistics from organisations like the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network indicate that 60 percent of psychiatric admissions are linked to drug abuse, with 80 per cent of those admitted being aged 16 to 25, including schoolchildren.

UNICEF has reported that cannabis, alcohol, cough syrup, skunk, crystal meth, and illegal alcohol are the most commonly abused substances in Zimbabwe. Girls make up 41 per cent of drug abusers, while boys constitute 59 per cent.

President Mnangagwa has declared war on drug dealers, establishing an inter-ministerial task force to combat the escalating drug abuse crisis. The Government has also developed a multi-sectoral framework to ensure a coordinated approach and communication among stakeholders in tackling drug and substance abuse.

In 2023, Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Maxwell Takuva urged Parliament to introduce stringent laws mandating lengthy sentences for drug dealers to effectively address the issue. Speaking at the opening of the High Court Hwange Circuit, he noted that existing drug laws were vague, making it difficult for law enforcement and prosecutors to secure appropriate charges. As a result, many drug dealers are acquitted due to technicalities arising from inadequate legislation.

Authorities have encouraged parents and guardians to monitor their children to prevent drug and substance abuse. The issue has become a significant public health, socio-economic, and national security challenge, posing a potential threat to Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

@ncubeleon