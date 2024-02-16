Government establishes inter-ministerial committee to address illegal settlements on State land

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

GOVERNMENT has set up an inter-ministerial committee to deal with illegal settlements in State land.

This was said by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka while officially opening a meeting for Ministers of State from all the 10 provinces on Friday.

The meeting is being held at Zhovhe Lodge some 80km west of Beitbridge town

“We had a meeting with the Presidium over the issue of illegal settlement and an inter-ministerial committee that I chair was then set up. So we are going to meet with the commissioner general of the police tomorrow to receive a report on the progress made since the start of Operation No to land barons that started on 10 January. After which, we will then meet with the Presidium on Monday for further action, ” said Minister Masuka.

He said the Government was not relenting in its quest to restore sanity to the settlement on State land. @tupeyo