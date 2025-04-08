Government eyes revival of abandoned Gold Milling Centres

Faith Ndlovu

THE Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is hinted that it is working on plans to revive or repurpose the abandonment of Gold Milling Centres in Bubi and Makaha.

This was discussed during an oral evidence between the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development in Zimbabwe received from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

In an update, Parliament said, “The Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development in Zimbabwe received oral evidence from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, with the Acting Permanent Secretary, Mr. Tahwa, highlighting key areas of focus.

“The ministry is working to finalize the Cadastre System, a computerized system that aims to streamline mining claims and registrations, reducing disputes and increasing efficiency. Additionally, efforts are being made to formalize artisanal and small-scale miners, providing support and resources for them to operate sustainably.”

Parliament added that the committee was also updated on the Mining Loan Industry Fund, which provides financial support for mining projects and initiatives.

“Furthermore, the ministry’s position on the abandonment of Gold Milling Centres in Bubi and Makaha was discussed, with potential plans for reviving or repurposing these sites.

“The committee explored possibilities for opening new areas for small-scale mining, potentially increasing opportunities for local miners. Finally, actions taken to address the underutilisation of disbursed funds and high vacancy rates within the ministry were clarified, reflecting the committee’s efforts to improve the mining sector in Zimbabwe.”

Mining is a critical pillar in the national economy.