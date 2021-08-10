Government footed Hadebe’s medical bills

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

WAR veteran Cde Moffat Hadebe (85), who was honoured by President Mnangagwa with the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit award, was assisted by Government to pay medical bills when he was not feeling well.

In an interview with Chronicle last week, Cde Hadebe said his problem started in 2007 and he has been in and out of hospitals ever since.

He said he had an unknown disease which caused abdominal distension.

“Around 2015, my situation worsened and I had a problem of abdominal distension and frequent urination. I appealed to well-wishers to assist me financially as my condition was worsening while I had no money to pay the medical bills which were US$2 000,” he said.

“I would like to appreciate the efforts of the Government and my war veteran colleagues staying outside our country.”

At some point, Cde Hadebe believed that he was suffering from prostate cancer but after being operated on at Mpilo Central Hospital, doctors could not come with a definite conclusion on his sickness.

“Doctors wondered as they claimed that they had not seen such a fibroid-like lump they removed in their medical careers,” he said.

The fibroid-like lump weighed about 200 grams.

Cde Hadebe dramatically escaped from prison in January 1965 in the company of three other combatants — Cde Elliot Ngwabi and the late two Cdes; Keyi Nkala and Clark Ngiyo Mpofu and was later rearrested.

The quartet had been detained at Gwanda Prison before being transferred to Grey Street Prison in Bulawayo.

They were detained for fighting injustice and oppression of blacks by the Rhodesian government.

They had attacked Zidube Ranch in Kezi, Matopo District and following their arrest in the early 1970’s, they were released at independence in 1980.

Yesterday, Cde Hadebe was in Harare to receive the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit award from President Mnangagwa. — @karubwa.