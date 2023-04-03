Government gets tough on school violence, crafts Standard Code of Conduct

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has come up with a Standard Code of Conduct for all pupils across the country that will come into effect when the second school term starts next month to curb violence and bullying.

There have been increasing cases of bullying and drug abuse cases at learning institutions across the country

In February, a Form Four pupil from Founders High School, Wayne Ndlovu (16) died after being stabbed by a learner from Hamilton High School.

Wayne’s killer has been charged for murder and is behind bars.

On the other hand, a Form Three pupil from Hamilton High School Jayden Saudan (15), committed suicide last month with his family claiming that it was due to bullying.

However, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has dismissed claims that Jayden committed suicide due to bullying saying it was in fact due to differences within his family.

In an interview yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo said Government is crafting a code of conduct and updated circulars on bullying to respond to challenges obtaining within schools. He did not spell out the contents of the Code of Conduct saying that would be spelt out when it is introduced.

“Basically in the new document, we want to sharpen the eyes of school administrators so that they have a clear understanding of what is happening in schools.

“It may mean that they might need to do sporadic checks on what learners are carrying as they come to school,” said the Deputy Minister.

“Of course bullying has always been there but of late, it has taken a new dimension where lives have been lost. So we are now updating protocols on what schools should do and what they should not do.”

Last week on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister issued a ministerial statement on bullying in the National Assembly after legislators demanded that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education provide information on bullying in schools following the death of two pupils in Bulawayo during the course of the first term.

He told legislators that Government is intolerant to bullying and described it as among the most serious acts of indiscipline together with vandalism, intoxication and defiance of authority in schools.

“Wayne was murdered following an altercation that happened outside the school with pupils from Hamilton High School and he was stabbed with an Okapi knife on the neck on 13 February 2023, and died before admission to hospital. He had confronted bullies from Hamilton High who had harassed his friend.

“The culprit is currently in custody awaiting judgement,” said Deputy Minister Moyo.

“Jayden committed suicide on 8th March 2023, following a misunderstanding at home with his grandparents and nuclear family.

“However, media reports claimed that he had committed suicide due to bullying.”

He said despite bullying incidents that have been recorded in schools, Zimbabwe is committed to the Global Safe Learning Initiative to prevent violence in schools.

Deputy Minister Moyo said Government is concerned with bullying as well as drug and substance abuse cases that have been brought under spotlight.

“My Ministry has completed stakeholder consultations on the alignment of policy implementation circulars to the Education Amendment Act.

This has resulted in the updating of circulars on bullying as well as the production of a Standard Code of Conduct for all pupils across Zimbabwe,” he said.

“I am happy to confirm that all senior and middle managers as well as school leadership participated in the consultations and made their inputs into the updating of policy implementation circulars aimed at improving the quality of pupil safeguarding at all schools.”

Deputy Minister Moyo said Standard Code of Conduct is expected to be in schools before the start of the Second Term.

In the statement he said pupils need to be peaceful if they are to perform well in their school work.

Deputy Minister Moyo said the education ministry is working with other Government agencies to address the drug problem in schools.

He said there is also a need for community participation in addressing the drug issue.

He also said these are very serious matters which require more parental involvement than routine school matters.

Deputy Minister Moyo said the Ministry is also rolling out a Standard Guidance and Counselling Package and Child Protection Committees in a bid to address the thorny issues of bullying and substance abuse.

“Child protection committees go beyond the school and bring in the Department of Social Welfare, health service providers, local leadership and parent representatives into safeguarding the well-being of pupils at schools, in their communities as well as at household level,” said Deputy Minister Moyo.

“Superintendents, housemasters, senior masters and senior women have been advised to be on guard to ensure that bullying does not occur in their schools.

“It is not prudent to assume that bullying is non-existent.

“At times it may not surface while in actual fact the victims will be suffering quietly.”

He said schools are encouraged to implement guidance and counselling sessions in learning institutions as failure to conduct them can create a fertile ground for bullying and substance abuse.

Deputy Minister Moyo said society needs to understand that pupils’ socialisation happens beyond the classroom.

“In the broader sense, learning occurs not just in the classroom but also in the environment that we live in, including the hostels where our pupils stay as well as in the communities.

“It takes a village to raise a child and my Ministry cannot do it alone. A school without an effective guidance and counselling programme is a fertile ground for bullying, substance and drug abuse and other social ills,” said Deputy Minister Moyo. — @nqotshili