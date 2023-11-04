Government gives land permits to 116 people at Tugwi Mukosi

Online writer

A TOTAL of 116 beneficiaries of the Kilimanjaro Phase 2 project at Tugwi Mukosi Dam received land permits on Friday.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka issued the permits to the beneficiaries that include traditional leaders, war veterans, and youths from across the 10 provinces of the country.

Dr Masuka, according to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said the Kilimanjaro project is the vision of the President, which resulted in Tongaat Hullett Zimbabwe availing 4000 hectares for the programme.