Government gives update on Cholera outbreak

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Minister of Health and Childcare Dr Mombeshora has given an update on the cholera situation in Zimbabwe as of Tuesday.

Today, the Government met the media in Harare to give an update on the state of water, sanitation, hygiene, and current cholera outbreak control in Zimbabwe.

Present was the Minister of Information Dr Jenfan Muswere, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka, Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora and Information Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana, Senior Government officials, representatives from Harare City Council and other relevant stakeholders.

“Cumulative suspected cases 20 121, Deaths confirmed and suspected 447, new deaths last 24 hours(6), new cases last 24 hours (205), cumulative recovered cases 19 442, In care 232 and 60 Districts affected,” said Dr Mombeshora.

He said hot spots most affected are in Harare, Chitungwiza, Buhera, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mazowe and Mbire

“Active CTCs (Cholera Treatment Centres) countrywide is 153 with Masvingo Province 56 and Manicaland with 54. Harare has four (4) huge Cholera CTCs. The number of Cholera beds is 949 and number of ORPs is 33,” said Dr Mombeshora.

He said the Ministry of Health and Childcare is also working with the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services to engage the media including local community radios in the dissemination of Health education messages to the populace in addition to teams on the ground giving health education in the districts.

“Government has prioritised the drilling of boreholes to ensure that citizens have access to clean and safe water. The MoHCC successfully applied for the allocation of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) from International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision. The vaccination campaign is expected to start from the 29th of January 2024 in phased approach to the hot spots.