Government gives Warriors go ahead to train

Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

WARRIORS can now resume their preparations for the Chan finals to be held in Cameroon after getting the Government’s clearance to participate at this biennial football fiesta.

The rescheduled tournament, which is reserved for players plying their trade in their domestic leagues, runs from January 16 to February 7.

Originally, the tournament was pencilled to unfold between April 4 and 25 last year but it had to be shelved due to the raging Covid-19 storm.

The Warriors haven’t trained together since December 21 last year after 15 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded upon their regrouping on December 28.

Nine players and six officials, including coach Zdravko Logarusic, returned positive results to the new coronavirus and the squad has been in quarantine for the past 10 days.

They are expected to go for another round of tests on Sunday with those who return positive results set to be replaced.

But in light of the rising cases of Covid-19 being recorded daily in the country, the Sports Commission issued a blanket ban on all sporting activities in the country and the Warriors’ trip to Cameroon was looking increasingly uncertain.

But Zifa made a swift application to be exempted early this week and yesterday the Warriors were granted permission to travel to Cameroon for the event.

Zifa confirmed the development in a statement yesterday.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association advises the nation that our application to proceed with participation at the African Nations Championship (Chan) has been approved by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

“This follows the Government’s recent suspension of all sporting activities in a national effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19. The Association would like to acknowledge and thank the SRC for swift processing of our request to keep our preparations for the important assignment on track,” read the statement from Zifa spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela.

Zifa revealed that the 15 people who tested positive on December 28, including nine players, would be tested again on Sunday.

“The team is still in camp, self-isolating, after recording 15 positive tests for Covid-19. Players and officials who tested positive on 28 December 2020 will be tested again on 10th January 2021.”

Zifa initially wanted the Warriors to leave on Sunday but they will have to delay a bit to allow for the testing and possible replacements of personnel if there are any who return positive results.

The team will now depart on January 13 ahead of their opening match against hosts Cameroon on January 16.

They will also face Burkina Faso and Mali in the Yaoundé-based Group A.

But most importantly is the fact that the team will now have time to train together at least.

Coach Logarusic has always raised concern over the match fitness levels of his squad given the domestic league wasn’t played last season.

Warriors squad for Chan

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simba Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi)

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Jaravani (CAPS Utd), Ian Nekati (Chicken inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Carlos Mavhurume (CAPS Utd), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds)

Midfielders: Richard Hachiro (CAPS Utd), Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS Utd), Shadreck Nyahwa (Byo (Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi), Leeroy Mavunga (CAPS Utd), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi)

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken inn), Tawanda Nyamandwe (Manica Diamonds), Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs)

On Standby

Defenders: Frank Makarati (Ngezi Platinum), Valentine Musarurwa (Harare City), Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye (CAPS United)

Midfielders: Devon Chafa (Ngezi Platinum), Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), Phineas Bhamusi (CAPS United), Ishmael Wadi (CAPS United) Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn)

Strikers: Thomas Chideu (Harare City)