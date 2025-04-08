Government goes full throttle digital at ports of entry

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Government has begun implementing digitally inclined measures aimed at streamlining operations to enhance the movement of cargo and travellers at ports of entry.

This latest initiative is part of a comprehensive drive to align service delivery with the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post.

So far, the Department of Immigration has introduced automated gate systems commonly known as eGates as well as an online border management system.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is already using fast cargo scanners, drones, the Zimbabwe Single Window platform and the eTIP (electronic Temporary Import Permit), which have contributed to improved services.

Speaking during an oversight visit to the border by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security, Assistant Regional Immigration Officer at Beitbridge, Mr Lucky Joe Matyora, said that eGates were introduced in October last year.

“Under the new setup, the eGates allow travellers to scan their biometric passports and undergo automated identity verification, replacing the need for manual passport checks by border officials,” he said.

“This system is expected to significantly reduce waiting times and improve the efficiency of border control procedures. It forms part of the Government’s broader efforts to modernise its ports of entry.

“It also aligns with global trends towards more streamlined and secure border management through the use of advanced technologies,” Mr Matyora added.

“We expect to use the same system, which we are piloting, to efficiently clear the anticipated surge in traffic during the forthcoming Easter holidays.”

The new immigration system is capable of capturing travellers’ biometric data, flagging certain individuals and auto-generating durations for visitors — for example, allocating 30 days for those on holiday, seven days for business travellers and three days for those transiting through the country.

“We are piloting the project and so far, we are pleased with the situation on the ground,” said Mr Matyora.

“We are also collaborating with other border agencies to tighten security through the use of CCTV cameras and drones. This has enabled us to detect and eliminate undesirable individuals at the border and its periphery.”

Mr Matyora said through collaboration with other agencies, they have managed to reduce the smuggling of unaccompanied minors across the border.

In 2023, authorities intercepted over 300 minors and last year, they successfully detained 149 minors.

Zimra Manager at Beitbridge, Mrs Winfred Chiyangwa, said they were using the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window (ZESW) initiative, which was introduced in 2022, to enhance the ease of doing business.

Zimra is the lead agency responsible for co-ordinating and harmonising clearance processes at the country’s ports of entry.

There are 22 border agencies at major port authorities, including Beitbridge, whose operations will be harmonised and streamlined under the ZESW.

“Under the new system, clients and stakeholders will no longer need to move from one agency to another, as all regulatory and transitory services, processes and payments will now be conducted online through a single platform. This will result in faster, more efficient and transparent operations,” she said.

The key benefits of the Single Window include improved compliance among agencies, more efficient and productive use of resources and enhanced collection of fees, duties and penalties.

“We are tightening security along the border in response to an increase in smugglers using floating boats to cross into the country from South Africa,” said Mrs Chiyangwa.

She said when the river is dry, smugglers use the riverbed, but now that the river is flooded, they are using floating boats.

“We have strengthened security with drones both inside and outside the border, which has helped us reduce crime,” she said.

“In some cases, we have dismantled shacks at illegal crossing points where vendors were supplying goods to smugglers. It is encouraging to note that through integrated border management, we are succeeding in securing the border.”

Parliament has acknowledged the operational challenges at Beitbridge Border Post and its periphery, which are hindering the effective reduction of illegal activities and irregular migration.

Acting Chairperson of the visiting joint Parliamentary Committee, Cde Albert Nguluvhe, said the committee was touring all major ports of entry.

He said at Beitbridge, they observed challenges related to lack of a security fence, the absence of a border inspection road on the border flanks and issues regarding manpower of certain Government agencies.

“So far, we are impressed with the operations at this border, which is now more secure following its upgrade by the Second Republic,” said Cde Nguluvhe.

“We have seen drone surveillance, fast cargo scanners, canine units, e-gates, biometric services and the separation of traffic.

“In addition, the security forces have been addressing issues related to touts and other individuals, who had become a menace at the border.”

The team is scheduled to visit Plumtree and Mulambepele ports of entry on a similar mission, on Tuesday.