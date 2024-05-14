Government grants State-assisted funeral to Chief Shana, Reverend Kamupira

Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT has granted State Assisted burials to Chief Shana of Hwange and Reverend Ellison Kamupira.

Chief Shana (III) of Jambezi in Hwange District, died in the early hours of Sunday after a long illness. Reverend Kamupira was the chaplain general of Nyaradzo Funeral Services.

In his condolence message to both families, President Mnangagwa said the death of the two prominent leaders has induced pain across the country.

“On behalf of Government, my Family and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to both the Shana and Kamupira families on their saddest losses. “Government has decided to honour these two great men by extending State assistance and support towards all funeral expenses,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said he received with deep sadness news of the unexpected passing on of Chief Shana of Hwange over the weekend, and Reverend Ellison Kamupira, the Chaplain General of Nyaradzo Funeral Services.

He described Chief Shana as a diligent proponent of Government development programmes through Devolution.

“The Chief always lived closer to his community, even as he undertook and fulfilled national duties. He will be sadly missed by all, more keenly so by his immediate subjects and those of us in Government who interacted with him regularly in running the affairs of our nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Chief Shana served Zimbabwe in ensuring proper legislative balance and blend between modernity and traditional values and identity.

“Chief Shana stood out as figure whose services to our nation went beyond the immediate jurisdiction of his chieftaincy, to encompass the National Council of Chiefs, which he served with distinction for many years, and the Senate towards, which he gave his utmost in ensuring proper legislative balance and blend between modernity and our traditional values and identity,” said President Mnangagwa.

Turning to Reverend Kamupira the President said his “routinely lively ministry touched many lives by soothing the ill and consoling the bereaved in very difficult times.

“His sermons went beyond denominations, thus ecumenically symbolising the unity of faiths and churches in our nation.

“We mourn his sad departure, and will certainly miss his light-hearted homilies beneath which lay deep compassion and empathy for the troubled, the sick, the dying and the bereaved,” said the President.