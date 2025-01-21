Government hands over 415 computers to 39 RDCs

ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera (fourth from left) hands over a computer to Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Engineer Benjamin Kabikira (Second from right) at Potraz headquarters yesterday (Picture by Mthabisi Tshuma)

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

THE Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services and the telecommunications regulator, Potraz, yesterday handed over 415 computers to 39 rural district councils (RDC’s) countrywide as part of efforts to foster inclusive development and bridge the rural and urban divide.

Zimbabwe has 60 RDC’s and the remaining 21 local authorities are set to benefit in the next batch set for the coming months.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Potraz headquarters here, ICT Minister, Dr Tatenda Mavetera, said Government was committed to empowering rural communities and capacitating them to tap into the technological advancements.

“The handover of ICT equipment to 39 rural district councils is a significant step towards enhancing governance and service delivery in Zimbabwe’s rural areas,” she said.

“This bold initiative reflects a commitment to improving connectivity and access to information in our rural communities, ensuring that rural district councils can operate more efficiently.

“The newly donated equipment will bolster the efficiency of rural district councils, allowing for streamlined communication and better co-ordination of services,” said Dr Mavetera.

“This donation is an actualisation of the ‘Whole-of-Government Approach’ championed by President Mnangagwa, emphasising a united effort to improve the lives of citizens in rural regions.”

She said the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services plays a crucial role in this process by collaborating with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to ensure that no council is left behind.

By working together, the minister said ministries can leverage their respective strengths and resources to tackle complex challenges more effectively.

“Furthermore, this move aligns with the broader goals of devolution as outlined in Vision 2030. By equipping rural district councils with the necessary tools, the Government is supporting the decentralisation of power and resources, which is essential for local development,” she added.

“Additionally, there are plans for more equipment donations to other councils, reinforcing the commitment to equitable access to technology across the country.

“This donation is an initiative of the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, through the Universal Services Fund (USF) where we are implementing the e-Government programme to enhance the use of ICTs in Government operations, ultimately aiming to improve service delivery and foster greater community engagement,” said Dr Mavetera.

Receiving the donation, Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister, Engineer Benjamin Kabikira, expressed gratitude to the continuous support from the ICT Ministry.

“The ministry was fortunate enough to receive your support through a consignment of ICT gadgets, in the manner of laptops. I am happy to report that your donation has gone a long way in giving wings to our ministry’s thrust of modernising and digitising our operations at all levels,” he said.

“However, notwithstanding the foregoing, we will continue to knock on your doors, Honourable Minister, for more support, particularly given the huge need for ICT support in the ministry.

“Today’s event marks and breaks new ground as it aptly shows Government’s commitment to supporting local authorities, who are a third and important tier of Government.”

Eng Kabikira said the donation of computers will essentially accelerate Government’s modernisation and digitisation agenda as Zimbabwe pursues Vision 2030 compliant service delivery by local authorities in line with the ‘Call to Action Blueprint’.

He said in an era where ICT has become an undoubted pillar of national development, it is imperative that rural areas are not left behind in the digital transformation journey.

“These computers will enable our rural district councils to streamline their operations, improve service delivery, and engage more effectively with the communities they serve,” said Eng Kabikira.

“As I humbly receive these computers on your behalf, I urge the leadership of rural district councils to make the most of this investment, embrace technology with open arms and let it be the catalyst for better and efficient service delivery.

“Where training is required for efficient use of the machines, please do, so that you derive maximum benefit for your communities,” he added. — @mthabisi_mthire