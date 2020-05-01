Government happy with Beitbridge COVID-19 facilities: VP Mohadi

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Government is satisfied with the state of Beitbridge quarantine and COVID-19 isolation centres where an estimated 3000 returnees from South Africa will be housed upon arrival and more resources are being mobilised to boost the capacity of the frontline workers on the ground.

This was said by Vice President Kembo Mohadi during the tour of the facilities identified to handle COVID-19 related facilities in the border town.

He toured the NSSA hotel which is a quarantine centre for 280 people and can carry at least 70 people on isolation, the Beitbridge Hospital’ Female Ward which is an isolation centre and the Hey Dulivhadzimu Bulky Market.

VP Mohadi said though there were some gaps in terms of the availability of adequate Personal Protective Equipment, a lot had been done on the ground to minimise the rapid spread of the virus.

He said among other initiatives, prevention was one of the major ways to avoid a calamity related the pandemic.

To strengthen its capacity to fight the pandemic, the Vice President said the Government had engaged a number of groups based on the country’s demographics, including traditional leaders, businesses, universities and religious leaders among leaders, who are already contributing with various resources.

“We have come here to appreciate what is taking place and whether people were prepared to fight the pandemic or not,” said the VP Mohadi.

“What I have seen here is impressing, though there are gaps here and there, generally everything is being done properly and gradually we are getting there.

“In addition, we have been to the NSSA hotel which is being used as a quarantine and isolation centre and the isolation centre at the main referral hospital.

“It is pleasing to note that we are moving with one vision and a lot of work and resources have been availed by various players.

“As for the PPEs, we know they are not adequate, but we are mobilising as the Government and we will make sure that they are evenly distributed. The Minister (Mangaliso Ndlovu) responsible for this province is here with me and he must make sure that all the necessary tools are brought here for the frontline staff”.

However, the Vice President said though people were complying with most guidelines to minimise infections, the management of social distancing remained a headache.

He said it was important for people to embrace all the national response measures among them avoiding crowds, sanitizing hands, wearing masks and gloves.

VP Mohadi said the Government was also capacitating the Ministry of Health Care and Child Care to rest people at the district level.

“What is of paramount importance is for people to get tested. This will enable us to see the extent of infections and act accordingly.

“Testing equipment is being made available in all districts and is hopeful that with time the compliance with the standard health guidelines will improve,” he said.

VP Mohadi said the Government was happy with the collaboration among Zimbabweans to fight the pandemic.

He said world countries were seized with their own problems and that it was very necessary for people to embrace teamwork.

“We have received a lot of support from universities, the army and the police who are manufacturing sanitizers and masks.

“The corporate world has also come on board in terms of resource mobilisation while religious groups have offered us their churches’ infrastructure and schools to be used as isolation and quarantine centres.

“Further, traditional leaders, who are the owners of the people must be commended for propagating the necessary information to their subjects so that we save lives,” said VP Mohadi.

Environment, Climate, Hospitality and Tourism Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu who chairs the Matabeleland South COVID-19 Task Force said 18 quarantine and isolation centres had been identified in the province and that most of them were being upgraded to meet the required health standards.