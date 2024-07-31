Government helps son to honour Gukurahundi victim father

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

MR Beatwell Nyoni, whose father was a victim of Gukurahundi, has emerged as a beneficiary of the Second Republic’s efforts to heal the nation after securing his late parent’s death certificate, 35 years after his death.

His father, Mr Leonard Moyo, who was integrated into the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) following the country’s independence in 1980, was allegedly abducted on February 23, 1983 and was never seen again.

In June 2019, President Mnangagwa conferred Mr Nyoni’s father with Liberation Hero status for his contribution to the liberation struggle.

Since the advent of the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa has taken a bold move towards addressing the historical wounds and fostering reconciliation among affected communities.

Two weeks ago, the President officially launched the historic Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme in Bulawayo, stating that the process should serve as a solid foundation for lasting healing and peace.

The Gukurahundi period, a dark chapter in Zimbabwe’s history, left many families traumatised and communities divided. Recognising the importance of addressing past injustices, the Second Republic has launched a series of programmes to support victims and their descendants.

Mr Nyoni’s inclusion in these initiatives highlights the Government’s commitment to providing redress and promoting national unity.

Now aged 41, Mr Nyoni of Umguza District in Matabeleland North Province, never knew his father who was 23 when he died, just a month before his son was born.

Mr Nyoni had to use his mother’s surname to get identity documents, something that still bothers him.

Following the death of his father and the lack of a strong family support system, life became increasingly difficult for him. He failed to write Ordinary Level examinations and at 16, he crossed the border to South Africa, where he got a job as a security guard.

Despite being a foreigner, Mr Nyoni rose through the ranks to become a senior controller at a South African bank.

However, he says some South Africans became jealous of his position, believing it should be occupied by a South African.

In November 2017, during the Operation Restore Legacy period, which ushered in the Second Republic, Mr Nyoni had a dream that would change the course of his life.

“A man who introduced himself as my father appeared in a dream and said to me: ‘My son, why are you being troubled here, these people will end up killing you, just leave and go back home.’ In the dream, he said ‘If you engage the incoming Government, they will give you my dues, you will be able to live comfortably back home.’

“The dream shocked me, I didn’t tell anyone but I was convinced the dream’s message was true as I knew that my father died during Gukurahundi,” he said.

After that dream, Mr Nyoni started preparing for his return home.

In December 2017, he returned home to fulfill his father’s dream. By April 2018, he had started the process to get his father’s death certificate following the guidance he received in his dream.

“I went straight to the war veterans’ offices in Lupane and shared the story of how my father died during Gukurahundi. I was warmly welcomed but the person I spoke to mentioned that obtaining his death certificate was my biggest challenge. They advised me to go to court and said I needed witnesses to get the death certificate,” he said.

While Mr Nyoni was still trying to navigate the court processes, President Mnangagwa met civil society organisations under the Matabeleland Collective, where the issue of Gukurahundi was discussed. This meeting provided Mr Nyoni with an opportunity to connect with some of the civil society leaders who offered to assist him.

He then approached the Lupane Provincial Magistrate Court and the presiding magistrate advised him that the matter could only be handled at the High Court.

“Pieces of my puzzle just seemed to be connecting very well even under these difficult circumstances. It seems my late father was spiritually guiding me. After the President met civil society organisation leaders at State House in Bulawayo, I contacted Mr Dumisani Nyongolo Nkomo, the director at Habakkuk Trust who started to assist me and one of the first things I did was to get a police report, which was the most difficult to get,” said Mr Nyoni.

The process required getting a missing person report but police in Lupane were hesitant to handle his case.

“The case was moved from district offices in Lupane and escalated to the provincial level before it was moved to their national headquarters in Harare. I only got the missing person report in October. From then it was easy to obtain the death certificate, but it didn’t have my father’s Identity number,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said he continued to engage various officials until he obtained a death certificate with all his father’s details.. Mr Nyoni, who showed the news crew the documents that he had to process, produced a Liberation Hero Status letter that was conferred to his father. In June 2019, he received a letter from Zanu-PF Secretary General, Dr Obert Mpofu confirming that his father had been declared a liberation hero.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, Cde E. Mnangagwa has conferred a Liberation Hero status to the late Cde Leonard Moyo who died on February 5, 1983. The family can be contacted through our Matabeleland North Provincial office. I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family. He is from Matabeleland North,” read the letter.

Mr Nyoni’s face lights up as he starts speaking about the liberation status bestowed on his father. He says it is a significant development that his father has been properly recognised.

“He fought for the liberation of this country, he is a hero and I’m proud to associate with his bravery. This recognition is what I want my children to know. I will put this letter in a picture frame,” said Mr Nyoni.

“What now remains is for my mother to start receiving his pension benefits. All the vetting has been done and we are wait for the disbursement of the money.”

Mr Nyoni says it was encouraging that President Mnangagwa’s Government has been pro-active about resolving the Gukurahundi issue. He said four people who also need death certificates have approached him asking for assistance.

“I’m encouraged that my story has become inspirational to other people who lost their relatives during Gukurahundi. Four people have approached me asking for help, and what is left now is to change my surname to Moyo,” he said

“I have three children whom I believe need to use their real surname and one of them is writing Ordinary Level this year.”

Mr Nyoni said like others affected by Gukurahundi, he was looking forward to the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme launched by President Mnangagwa two weeks ago. — @nqotshili